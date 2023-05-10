“Belongs in prison, not Congress”: George Santos’s indictment announcement sparks celebrations online

New York congressman George Santos has recently been charged by federal prosecutors. The House Republican has been under close scrutiny for months as the justice department had questions surrounding his 2022 campaign and financial activities. The charges that Santos is under is unclear at the moment, as the nature of the indictment remains under seal, as reported by CNN.

George Santos is expected to turn himself in to authorities at the federal court in Brooklyn as soon as Wednesday morning. There will be an arraignment soon, where Santos is expected to make an appearance and the specific charges against him are expected to be released.

The news of the indictment allegedly came as a surprise to the Republican. He was informed about the unreleased charges on Tuesday, just hours before they were reported. However, neither a spokesperson nor his attorney has responded to the news of the indictment.

More information about Santos's indictment

The United States attorney's office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been investigating Santos's federal campaign filings as part of a criminal investigation. He allegedly used unlawful funds for non-election-related purposes.

The irregularities in Santos's filings were reported by several news outlets. In fact, 1,200 payments of $199.99 - two cents below the threshold for which receipts are required - were sent to an unregistered fund that raised vast sums for Santos, and around $40,000 for air travel.

When Santos and his campaign seemingly amended their campaign's financial disclosures, some donors complained that they allegedly misrepresented how much they gave to the campaign. Some contrubitions later disappeared entirely from the record.

The irregularities also included bizarre payments that were questioned. The records showed $11,000 given to a company called Cleaner 123 for "apartment rental for staff" for a house on Long Island that the neighbors told the New York Times in interviews that Santos was himself living in.

Netizens feel that George Santos has managed to evade any serious political backlash for his extensive dishonesty to voters. Many assume that it is because Republicans hold a razor-thin majority in the House, and George Santos was a key vote for House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to win the speakership.

After the charges were reported, McCarthy told reporters that he would ask Santos to resign if found guilty.

Alongside the news of Santos's charges, netizens seem to be celebrating the conviction of Donald Trump as well on charges of s*xual assault. Numerous social media users are taking to Twitter and other platforms to discuss their opinions on George Santos and Trump's respective charges.

