FBI: International season 2 episode 20 release date, air time, plot, and more

FBI: International season 2 episode 20 is expected to arrive on CBS on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The show is returning after brief two-week hiatus as the last episode aired on April 25, 2023, further increasing the anticipation among fans.

The current season has been receiving significant viewership and has garnered positive reviews from critics. The show is a part of the popular FBI franchise and focuses on various agents who delve deep into cases pertaining to major crimes and terrorism overseas. It is helmed by Dick Wolf and Derek Haas.

CBS' FBI: International season 2 episode 20 will focus on a bank heist in Switzerland

A brief 16-second promo quickly depicts a number of key moments set to unfold in the widely anticipated episode. Titled A Tradition of Secrets, the highly tense new episode will depict the team investigating a massive Switzerland bank heist that is believed to have been conducted by a cybersecurity expert.

Meanwhile, Smitty's loyalty is challenged and he needs to make a crucial decision that could potentially change the course of his life forever. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode reads:

''After a cybersecurity expert robs one of Switzerland's largest and most secretive banks, the team is called to track down the fugitive; Smitty's loyalty is put to the test.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Dead Sprint, focused on the team investigating a Swedish group who was allegedly behind the murder of an American tourist in Stockholm.

Although the show isn't as fast-paced and thrilling as FBI, it continues to generate strong interest among fans and has also received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise majorly directed towards the show's writing and characterization, among other things.

A quick look at FBI: International plot and cast

FBI: International focuses on several special agents who are involved in fighting crime and terrorism abroad. It depicts the numerous kinds of challenges they face and how they try to separate their work from their personal lives.

Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show states:

''From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, "FBI: International" is the third iteration of the successful FBI franchise, following the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team.''

The description further reads:

''Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be. Not allowed to carry guns, the Fly Team members rely on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.''

The show stars Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester, who's the head of the International Fly Team and is in charge of several highly complex operations. He's the de facto protagonist of the show and Luke Kleintank's performance further elevates the show to a different level altogether.

Other crucial cast members include actors like Carter Redwood, Heida Reed, Vinessa Vidotto, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the new episode of FBI: International season 2 on CBS on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes