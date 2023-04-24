FBI: International Season 2 Episode 19 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

FBI: International season 2 is set to return with episode 19, exclusively on the CBS TV Channel this Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Titled Dead Sprint, the episode is written by Kyle Steinbach and directed by Michael Katleman. Derek Haas and Dick Wolf are the developers of the spin-off show, which has gained immense popularity over the previous season due to its enticing storylines.

Followers of FBI: International have been quite eager to see what the brand new episode has in store for them. They are especially excited after FBI: International season 2 episode 18, titled, Blood Feud, saw some intense series of events. This included a Russian hitman attempting to take revenge on Forrester.

FBI: International Season 2 Episode 19 has been titled, Dead Sprint

The upcoming episode 19, of season 2 of the CBS series will be released on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The episode, directed by Michael Katleman is written by Kyle Steinback and is titled Dead Sprint.

The official synopsis for season 2 episode 19 of the show given by CBS TV Channel reads:

"After an American tourist is killed while visiting Stockholm with his girlfriend, the team must work together to take down a Swedish group responsible for the hate crime."

The official synopsis provides viewers with intriguing hints regarding what the new episode will bring to the table. The synopsis shows that the episode will be full of some challenging and engrossing sets of incidents. It will show fans the entire team diving deep into a murder case involving an American tourist who is killed in Stockholm.

The new episode will also showcase how the team will operate to get their hands on a deadly Swedish group that committed this hate crime. Thus, the audience is in for a gripping new episode.

Take a closer look at the FBI: International season 2 cast members

The cast list for the CBS show's second season entails:

Carter Redwood as Andre Raines

Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo

Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester

Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett

Christiane Paul as Katrin Jaeger

Green as Tank

Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garretson

The second season of the crime action series was first released on the CBS TV Network on September 20, 2022. The creators of the show Wolf and Haas have so acted as executive producers for the series, along with Matt Olmstead, Arthur W. Forney, Michael Katleman, and Peter Jankowski. The official description of the show, given by the network, reads as follows:

"FBI: International is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel throughout Europe with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people."

Don't forget to watch Episode 19 of FBI: International season 2, which will debut on the CBS TV Channel this Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

