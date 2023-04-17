What time will FBI: International season 2 episode 18 air on CBS? Release date, plot, promo, and more

CBS' FBI: International, which is currently in its second season, is all set to air episode 18 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on the CBS TV Network. Developed by Derek Haas and Dick Wolf, the crime action procedural spin-off show has become quite popular due to its riveting plotlines.

Audiences have been waiting to see how the brand new episode 18 of the series' second season will turn out, especially as the preceding episode of the current season, titled Jealous Mistress, had quite a few challenging incidents involving an unthinkable acid attack.

FBI: International season 2 episode 18 has been titled Blood Feud

FBI: International season 2 episode 18 plot explored

Scheduled to be released this Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET, the 18th episode of the CBS series' second season has been titled Blood Feud. Hussain Pirani has acted as the writer for the episode, while Avi Youabian has served as the director. The official synopsis for season 2's episode 18, given by CBS TV Channel, reads as follows:

"The team jumps into action to protect Forrester when a Russian hit man seeks revenge on him; Raines is sent into a tailspin when someone close to him is taken."

The brief official description for the 18th episode gives viewers hints regarding what to expect from the new episode, and by the looks of it, the episode will be full of some pretty action-heavy and electrifying sets of events as the audience will see the entire Fly team diving deep into a deadly case that involves a dangerous Russian hitman who is after the head of the International Fly Team, Scott Forrester.

The new episode will also showcase Raines being sent into a tailspin after an individual who is very close to him is taken. Thus, it's safe to say that the audience is in for a stirring new episode.

What happened last time on the CBS show?

In the previous episode 17 of the second season of FBI: International, titled Jealous Mistress, the audience witnessed the Fly team embarking on a high-stakes and high-profile mission that took place in Vienna, led by team leader Scott Forrester.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester was contacted by the First Lady of the United States to look into the high-profile case and assist the Vienna police in finding out who was the culprit of a heinous acid attack on a rising American ballerina named Nicolette Clark. Nicolette's ex-boyfriend, Alva Boxler, who was one of the members of the board of trustees for the theater company, became the main suspect in the case.

However, later on, it was revealed that it was not Boxler but one of his enemies, Leon Oliver. He wanted to harm Boxler by attacking Clark. At the end of the episode, the Fly team caught the man after an extensive car chase on the roads of Vienna.

Take a closer look at the cast members of FBI: International season

The intriguing cast list for the show's second season includes:

Carter Redwood as Andre Raines

Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester

Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo

Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett

Green as Tank

Christiane Paul as Katrin Jaeger

Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garretson

The current season of FBI: International premiered on September 20, 2022. As per the official synopsis for the show:

"FBI: International is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel throughout Europe with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people."

Catch episode 18 of FBI: International season 2 on CBS this Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes