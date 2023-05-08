The 21st episode of FBI season 5 is expected to air on CBS on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The show depicts the inner workings of the FBI and its criminal department, focusing on the various technical aspects involved in solving a case.

The series also depicts the agents' personal lives and how they navigate a number of challenges and struggles. It features an ensemble cast that features the likes of Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, and many others. The show has garnered a strong fan following over the years and received critical acclaim.

FBI season 5 episode 21 will focus on the team looking to nab the culprit behind a kidnapping case

The promo for FBI season 5 episode 21 is 16 seconds long and it doesn't reveal any major details pertaining to the plot. Titled Privilege, the upcoming episode depicts the team desperately trying to find the culprit behind the kidnapping of a noted US senator's son.

The tragic incident also leads to shocking revelations pertaining to an earlier case that was allegedly brushed under the carpet by the authorities. A short description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''All eyes are on the team when it tries to find out who kidnapped the only child of a prominent U.S. senator; the abduction also uncovers a potential link to a similar case that was pushed to the side by local authorities.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled Sisterhood, focused on a drug dealer who was shot in a federal, following which the team began investigating the incident.

As things continue to remain intense and gripping, fans can expect a lot more drama to unfold in the remaining episodes. In May 2022, the network had already renewed the show for a sixth installment. So fans can look forward to another enthralling season next year once the current season concludes.

What is FBI about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

FBI centers around the lives of various agents working in the criminal department. It focuses on the various challenges and efforts that go into solving a complex case. Take a look at a short synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the "Law & Order" franchise, "FBI" is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.''

The synopsis further reads:

''First-class agents -- including Maggie Bell and Omar Adom "OA" Zidan -- bring all of their talents, intellect and technical expertise to tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence, to keep New York and the country safe.''

Missy Peregrym plays the role of the lead agent, Maggie Bell, in the action-crime drama series. She's been brilliant throughout the five seasons as she wonderfully captures her character's raw charisma and determination with remarkable ease. The rest of the cast includes actors like Jeremy Sisto, Zeeko Zaki, John Boyd, and many others.

Fans can watch the upcoming episode of FBI season 5 on CBS on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes