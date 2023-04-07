"Better than burgers with milk": Netizens react as Kanye West's Donda Academy gets sued for serving only sushi for lunch

Kanye West's private Christian prep school, Donda Academy, is being sued by two former employees. A wrongful termination lawsuit filed on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in a Los Angeles County court, claims that the institute employs strange rules and violates numerous health and safety regulations.

The civil complaint filed by two former teachers, Cecilia Hailey and her daughter, Chekarey Byers, claims that the school fired them after they brought up potential dangers and code violations resulting from its bizarre rules.

This included students being provided with only one sushi meal per day, and no fork or other utensils were permitted. Moreover, students had to sit on the floor during lunch.

In her conversation with Page Six, Cecilia stated:

"There was no breakfast. You had young kids eating raw sushi and cucumber rolls every day. A lot of the kids didn’t like it and that’s all they had. This is not a nutritional meal. There are state guidelines and nobody paid attention. I thought it was not only rude but cruel."

As details from the lawsuit against Kanye West's Donda Academy emerged, internet users were quick to share their two cents.

"Why are they suing him?": Netizens stand divided to Kanye West's Donda Academy lawsuit

As news of the lawsuit against Ye's school went viral, internet users were left baffled and shocked and a clear divide was seen between those who supported the school and those who didn't.

(It is to be noted that several people were misinformed that the lawsuit was for serving sushi. However, this is not the case.)

While many questioned why anyone would send their child to such a school, others remarked that suing him despite knowingly signing the yearly contract was illogical. Twiterrati also brought up questions on healthy diets and allergies.

Here are some comments seen speaking against the school:

Many questioned the lawsuit itself, stating that sushi is much healthier than normal lunches served at public schools. Some also stated that the school was Kanye West's so he had the right to make the rules.

Here are some comments speaking in support of the rapper's Donda Academy:

More on Kanye West's Donda Academy

The rapper first spoke about the private school in an interview with ABC News that aired in September. Donda Academy is a K-12 school located in Southern California. Ye told ABC News that it was a "gospel school" that focused on giving children the "practical tools that they need in the world post the iPhone being created.”

Since its opening, the school has been in constant news, including for being shut in November 2022 following Kanye West's anti-Semitic rant.

The April 2023 lawsuit claims that no cleaning products or janitorial services were provided, doors were locked from the outside, and no school nurses were employed, with medication on campus being either expired or kept unsecured.

Moreover, the institute failed to follow nutritional guidelines and lacked the necessary security measures as anyone can pick up students. In their statement, Hailey and Byers both added that there were many instances of severe bullying observed.

Kanye West is yet to respond to the lawsuit filed against his school.

