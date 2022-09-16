Where is Donda Academy? All about Kanye West's mysterious private Christian school  

Kanye West recently opened a private Christian school called Donda Academy. The institution is reportedly located in Simi Valley, California, and is considered to be a “tuition-based” preparatory academy rooted in Christianity.

The news about the school comes after West returned to Instagram and shared photos of students wearing school informs in Gap and Yeezy designs.

The musician collaborated with producer Malik Yusef for the initiative, who spoke to the Rolling Stones about the academy:

“I want to be emphatic that there’s never been a time that Kanye West did not want to do this. I think people don’t understand the gravity of that.”

He further added that Kanye West’s school has been named after his mother and praised the rapper for his vision:

“This man always wanted to create a school in his mama’s name… Look at what we’re doing with the choir and the fashion in school – I don’t think there’s a venture capitalist or anybody that’s had a vision this clear on what education can look like for you.”

The establishment of the school is also shrouded in mystery as two inside sources told Rolling Stone that families enrolling their pupils in the academy are required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

A consultant of the school reportedly dubbed the agreement as “informal” and mentioned that only parents are allowed to sign the document.

Kanye West plans on launching multiple Donda Academy campuses across the US

Donda Academy has been named after Ye's late mother (Image via Donda Academy)

Kanye West has established a new private Christian school, the Donda Academy, named after his late mother Professor Donda West. According to its official website, the institution plans to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders” through “an ethic of integrity and care.”

It also mentions the daily schedule of students, which includes activities such as:

“Full school worship; core classes of language arts, math, and science; lunch and recess; enrichment courses including World Language, Visual Art, Film, Choir, and Parkour.”

The school states that it has a “rigorous core curriculum and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving.”

The academy is currently headquartered in Simi Valley, California, but Ye is reportedly planning to launch multiple campuses across the U.S., including a Donda University.

The school has also announced that it will be accepting applications until June 10, 2023, and all students will be able to apply irrespective of their financial status:

“Everyone is welcome to apply regardless of financial situation. Financial aid and scholarships are available for students who qualify.”

The academy has also assured that there will be a maximum of 12 students in one classroom and that it will have a 10:1 student-teacher ratio. The school will also have worship and enrichment classes at every grade level:

“Each day, Donda students learn fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment classes.”

The institution has named Brianne Campbell as the principal, executive director and leader of the school’s choir program. However, Rolling Stone reported that she does not have prior experience as an educator.

Her resume reportedly revealed that Campbell previously ran a piano, guitar, and singing-tutoring business in her apartment. She also enrolled in a master’s degree program in education at Pepperdine University in January and is expected to complete the course next year.

Rolling Stone also noted that the school will serve as a “trial run” for West and his team before they branch out to establish more institutions across the country. The academy has also launched its all-star Donda Doves basketball team for the year 2021-2022.

According to the California Department of Education, the team includes 21 students from kindergarten through eighth grade. The school welcomed nearly 100 students in late August and currently has 16 full-time teachers.

Donda Academy consultant Tamar Andrews told the publication that the school is not yet accredited but has filed for accreditation with the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

