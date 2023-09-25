"Better leave animals alone": Bull running event leads to a man's gory death in Spain; netizens express concern about dangerous game

A 61-year-old man recently passed away when he was gored during a bull run in Valencia, Spain. With the man being gravely injured, he was immediately taken to the hospital, where he reportedly passed away. Meanwhile, his friend, 63, was also injured, but the recent news have noted that as per the doctors, he is in a stable condition.

Reportedly, the incident took place in the town of Pobla De Farnals, Valencia, where the bull running event was taking place. According to the authorities, the bull who killed the man was named Cocinero.

Since the tragedy took place just before the weekend, the event was cancelled on Saturday (September 23, 2023) night. Furthermore, the footage shared by Spanish media showed how the bull behaved erratically during the festival.

As the news was shared on social media, netizens were left concerned as one social media user also advised the masses to “leave the animals alone.”

Social media users are anguished as a man passed away in Spain's event (Image via X)

However, the death once again raised concerns about the event, where many people have lost lives in this dangerous festival. As per four people passed away in the Pamplona bull run yesterday (September 24), while 16 people passed away since 1990. Many experts and animal rights groups have also been warning about these events, where animals are released into the streets and the runners have to sprint to save their lives.

Social media users react as news about a man passing away after being hit by a bull in Spain goes viral

While this is not the first instance when a man passed away after being hit by a bull, many activists and animal rights groups have been stating and warning people about how dangerous these bull-running events can be. As @BBCWorld posted about the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), netizens raised multiple concerns over the happening of the event as well as the safety of the humans and animals.

Social media users left anguished as a man passed away in Spain's event (Image via X)

Social media users left anguished as a man passed away in Spain's event (Image via X)

Social media users left anguished as a man passed away in Spain's event (Image via X)

Social media users left anguished as a man passed away in Spain's event (Image via X)

Social media users left anguished as a man passed away in Spain's event (Image via X)

Social media users left anguished as a man passed away in Spain's event (Image via X)

Social media users left anguished as a man passed away in Spain's event (Image via X)

The Spanish authorities are yet to reveal the name or identity of the man as of yet. However, after the incident, several people have been demanding that the event should be completely banned due to it being dangerous and violent in nature.