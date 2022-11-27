"It is unacceptable”: Shakira claims Spanish tax fraud controversy is part of alleged ‘smear campaign’

Colombian singer Shakira has clapped back at Spanish tax authorities in the midst of her legal drama after being accused of $14 million fraud.

According to Metro UK, on November 25, the 45-year-old star and her legal team released a statement ahead of the trial, in which, if found guilty, she could face a jail sentence of eight years.

The statement read:

"It is unacceptable that, in its accusation, the tax authorities are not respecting the legal certainty that must be guaranteed to any taxpayer, not my fundamental rights. As well as that, they are trying to damage a reputation earned over many years. In my case, they have violated my right to privacy and the presumption of innocence, basic rights of any citizen."

Shakira was initially accused of tax fraud in Spain in December 2018 after prosecutors claimed that between 2012 and 2014, she was living in the country while stating her official residence somewhere else.

As per Spanish law, a person who spends more than 183 days in the country automatically becomes a resident for tax purposes.

Shakira claims that "unacceptable methods" were used to tarnish her image

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Shakira blamed Spanish prosecutors for running a "smear campaign" against her.

The Hips Don't Lie singer stated that the authorities investigating the matter "violated her right to privacy" by looking for information publicly and not presuming her innocence.

The news outlet reported that Shakira claims that unethical ways were used to procure data against her like asking for private information from hospitals where she visited/requested an appointment. She also claimed that "unacceptable methods" were used to tarnish her image.

The Whenever, Wherever singer's legal team also stated that she was not residing in Spain between 2012 and 2014, which is why she is not liable to pay taxes for the said time. As per TMZ, she paid $10,141,075 as tax to the U.S. government during the above-mentioned time period.

In September 2022, a Barcelona court ordered the singer to go through a trial for allegedly failing to pay several million in taxes. If found guilty, she would have to pay a $24 million fine.

Prosecutors reportedly claimed that the singer declared herself a tax resident of the country in 2015 after living there with her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué, and their kids Milan and Sasha.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué were together for 12 years before splitting up. In June 2022, the couple announced their breakup in an official statement, which read:

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira reportedly has plans to shift to Miami with her two children.

Poll : 0 votes