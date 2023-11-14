 “Better safe than sorry”: Ice Spice refuses drink from a fan and gives it to a friend in viral video, gets internet support

Rising music sensation, Ice Spice, found herself in the spotlight recently after a video of her refusing a drink from a fan went viral. The incident, captured on camera, showcased Ice Spice's commitment to her safety and garnered widespread support from both fans and internet users. Let's dive into the details and explore the reactions that followed.

Isis Naija Gaston, known professionally as Ice Spice, is an American rapper. The rapper went viral through a TikTok challenge in 2021, she later released her debut project in 2023.

Ice Spice refuses a drink from a fan

The viral video, initially shared on the social media platform Twitter, shows Ice Spice receiving a drink from a fan during a public appearance. However, rather than accepting the drink herself, she kindly refuses and passes it to the friend standing nearby. The video quickly gained traction online, with users praising Spice for her responsible behavior.

The incident has sparked discussions surrounding the safety measures that celebrities ought to take to protect themselves in public settings. With incidents of drink tampering and unknown substances becoming more prevalent, the rapper's refusal serves as a reminder for individuals to prioritize their safety, even in seemingly harmless situations.

Internet users have rallied behind Ice, commending her for valuing her well-being. The hashtag #BetterSafeThanSorry has been trending on social media platforms with fans expressing their support and admiration for her decision. Many have highlighted the importance of setting boundaries and taking cautious steps in today's fast-paced and unpredictable world.

In light of recent events, Ice Spice's career continues to soar. The artist has been receiving well-deserved recognition for her talent and dedication. Just last week, Ice celebrated a significant achievement by securing four Grammy nominations for her outstanding musical contributions. This accomplishment adds to her growing list of accolades and solidifies her position as a rising star in the music industry.

Ice's refusal to accept a drink from a fan in a viral video resonated with fans and Internet users worldwide. Her commitment to personal safety and responsible decision-making serves as a reminder for everyone to prioritize their own well-being.

Ice dropped her debut EP, "Like..?" earlier this year. It was announced only prior to its release. She has over 35.5 million monthly listeners currently on Spotify. Her most popular song on the streaming platform is "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" with PinkPantheress, which has over 670 million streams. She has two more top hits on the Billboard Hot 100, both of which were collaborations with Nicki Minaj. "Princess Diana" peaked at No. 4, while "Barbie World" peaked at No. 7. As Ice Spice continues to inspire with her music and accomplishments, the support and admiration she receives only continue to grow.