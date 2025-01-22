"Beyonce for the people" — Netizens react to viral rumor that singer's NFL halftime show drew more viewers than Trump’s inauguration

On Wednesday, January 22, @BuzzingPop uploaded a tweet claiming that Beyonce's NFL Halftime show on Netflix had more viewers than Trump's presidential inauguration ceremony.

Per the BBC, the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump began at 17:00 GMT on January 20 and was live-streamed on news outlets like NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, and Fox News, in addition to the White House's official website. Social media platforms, including Facebook, X, YouTube, and Rumble, also streamed the event.

The rumor in the tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 1 million views, 77k likes, and 7k retweets. Netizens are reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Beyonce for the people."

Some users pointed out that the tweet indicated nothing because while Beyonce's show took place during the holidays—on Christmas, precisely—Trump's inauguration was held on Monday when most of his supporters were at work.

"Is this supposed to be indicative of something? I was barely able to watch it because I was at work, like many others that day," commented an X user.

"Well one was during Christmas more people are gonna be watching because they are off," added another.

With no official data backing up the viral rumor, many netizens have also demanded proof of the claim.

"On which app? Using which data? Is this just for legacy media? Is this an X number? If you’re going to make blanket statements like this you better produce your figures," posted a third one.

Meanwhile, others compared the tweet to children preferring chocolates to their homework.

"That’s like kids would rather have chocolate over homework," replied another X user.

"Trump's 100th rally drew more viewers than Beyonce's scripted and paid for speech at a Kamala Harris rally," added a fifth one.

"No one watches network. Cry harder," wrote a sixth user.

The tweet comes as multiple tech leaders and recognized media personalities were present at Monday's presidential inauguration. These guests include Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg—joined by Priscilla Chan, Jeff Bezos—joined by fiancée Lauren Sanchez, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, and Snapchat's CEO, Evan Spiegel.

Podcasters Joe Rogan, Logan Paul, and Theo Von were also present at the ceremony.

Trump signed multiple executive orders on his first day in office

After being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump signed a number of executive orders on his first day of taking office. The President started by declaring a national energy emergency, sharing his plans for expanding fossil fuel drilling and revoking Joe Biden's electric vehicle mandate.

Trump also signed an official withdrawal of the US from the Paris Climate Agreement—founded in 2015—for a second time. Alongside the agreement, the 78-year-old also signed an order declaring the US's exit from the World Health Organization (WHO).

As promised during his presidential campaign, Trump signed an order to pardon all the Capitol rioters arrested back in 2021, which included over 1,500 people either convicted or charged in connection with the Capitol attack at the time of the presidential election vote counting on January 6, 2021.

The President also reversed all the immigration orders brought forth in the Biden era, reinstating his priority to deport all undocumented individuals from the country. With that, he also terminated the CBP One app, which facilitated legal entry for close to 1 million migrants under the Biden administration.

He also declared a national emergency at the southern borders of the US, which it shares with Mexico, deploying more troops to support immigration agents in the region. The troops will be able to restrict any refugee or asylum seeker more effectively.

In addition to deportation, Trump also pledged to end birthright citizenship, which was added to the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution.

As promised earlier this month, Donald Trump also granted an extension of 75 days to TikTok, giving the platform a new deadline to choose to either sell to a US-based company or be banned in the US.

