B.I's first full album: When it will release, how to pre-order, and all about former iKon leader's new music

K-Pop idol B.I, who was formerly the leader of boy group iKon, will be releasing his first full album this year. This will be the South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter's first album since leaving iKon and its label, YG Entertainment, in 2019, after he was allegedly caught attempting to purchase marijuana and LSD in 2016.

B.I, born Kim Han-bin, was appointed as the executive director of the agency IOK Company in September 2020 and will be releasing his new album under 131 Label, a subsidiary of IOK Company.

Earlier this year, B.I released his first album for the "LOVE STREAMING" project, which included three tracks, including the title track, "Midnight Blue."

Read on to learn more about the upcoming album and where fans can pre-order it.

When will B.I's first full album release?

B.I's first full album will be released on May 31st, at 5 AM EST. Prior to the release of the album, the rapper will be releasing a global single from the album on May 14th, at 12 AM EST.

How to pre-order B.I's first full-length album?

B.I's first full-length album can be pre-ordered on Aladin. Albums bought from Aladin will be reflected in the sales volume for the Gaon and Hanteo charts.

What is included in the album?

Details about B.I's first full album is being kept under wraps. However, the rapper himself took to Instagram to share a clip of him recording in the studio.

According to Soompi, a source from 131 Label said about the upcoming album:

"He is preparing these projects with a desire to contribute to the world through music that he is continuing from ‘Midnight Blue.’ He will make a warm contribution in a new way."

There will be two versions of B.I's first full album. Fans who purchase the album will receive one photobook (of which there are two versions), three postcards (of which there are twelve types), two selfie photo cards of B.I (of which there are four versions), a sticker (out of two versions), a secret letter from B.I (out of two versions), one folding poster (out of two versions), and one initial poster (out of two versions).