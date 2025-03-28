“Biblically he’s right” — Netizens divided as Waka Flocka Flame says he would save his wife over his children in a dire situation

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame, whose real name is Juaquin James Malphurs, appeared on It's Giving Podcast's March 26 episode. The host, Sarah Fontenot, asked the rapper if, in a hypothetical situation where he, his wife, and their young child were stranded on a boat in the middle of the ocean, who would he save. Waka Flocka Flame instantly replied he would choose to save his wife.

The rapper stated that he would choose his wife in the hypothetical situation because he can make another child but not the same woman. He said,

"It's my wife. I love my wife before I love my child. How the f*ck could I choose my child over something or someone that created you. Respectfully, I gotta make another one. I cannot make the same woman I love; it's impossible. Like, you can't play with love, real talk."

The clip from It's Giving Podcast was reuploaded by the Instagram page @theshaderoom, and it garnered a varied reaction from netizens.

One netizen (@dhnierablu) stated that the rapper's statement is Biblically correct.

"Biblically, he's right," they wrote.

Netizen talks about the rapper's statement. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Some netizens were seemingly unsatisfied with the rapper's answer. They claimed if their husband saved them instead of their kids, they would be upset.

Netizens discuss the rapper's statement. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Some netizens stated that Waka Flocka Flame doesn't have kids, so he doesn't know the "true love" of a kid.

Netizens discuss the rapper's statement. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Some netizens supported the rapper by saying that doctors are trained to save the mother in medical emergencies. One (@coach.izz) stated that most husbands seemingly choose their wives over kids.

Netizens discuss the rapper's statement. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Last year, Waka Flocka Flame's ex-wife, Tammy Rivera, beefed with his current girlfriend Melanie

Tammy Rivera (left), Melanie (middle), and Waka Flocka Flame. (Image via Instagram/@wakaflocka, @charliesangelll and @beautyy__n__brains)

Waka Flocka Flame was married to reality star Tammy Rivera from 2014 to 2022. According to HipHopDX's report, on March 11, 2024, Rivera posted a quote on her Instagram stories allegedly calling out the rapper's girlfriend Melanie, who goes by Big Mel.

Rivera's Instagram story read,

"No one can ever make me jealous over a seat I had first. You wouldn’t be sitting there if I didn’t get up."

According to the media outlet, Melanie quickly responded by putting up an Instagram quote, seemingly calling Rivera "jealous and bitter."

"Being washed up and can’t let go of your past is type crazy. This is the one, cuz it’s giving jealous and bitter."

On March 12, Instagram page @theneighborhoodtalk posted screenshots of the stories, and according to the media outlet, Tammy Rivera commented on the post.

She told her ex-husband to get her, calling Melanie the "Shein" version of herself.

"Man, I’m just waking up it’s 9 am over where I’m at. Waka we literally just talked about this last night (your morning).. Waka get her please for I hurt this lil girl feelings. Oh, btw that post wasn’t even about him nor you, but hit dogs holla. You f’king up your seat, Shein Tammy," Rivera wrote.

According to HipHopDX's report, Waka Flocka Flame officially announced his girlfriend Melanie via Instagram in January 2024. After eight years of marriage, he separated from his ex-wife, Rivera, in 2022.

