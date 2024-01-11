Who is Waka Flocka's new girlfriend? Rapper responds to criticism amid new relationship revelation

Waka Flocka has been trending in the headlines ever since he officially announced on Instagram that he is romantically linked to a girl named Mel. An Instagram post by The Shade Room stated that Mel is reportedly a teacher.

On January 10, 2024, the rapper posted a picture with Mel where the duo were posing outside a helicopter, confirming that they are together now. The caption stated:

"Crazy bout Big MeL #MelWaka."

The comments section was flooded with multiple reactions, with people expressing criticism towards the fact that Flocka decided to move on so soon after separating from his wife, Tammy River, in 2022.

While people continued to react to the picture, Waka Flocka decided to put an end to the problem by taking to the comments section of his post, where he wrote:

"If y'all really loved me and Tammy respectfully can y'all respect our personal life's."

The rapper and his stepdaughter reply to the criticism (Image via wakaflocka/Instagram)

Tammy's daughter Charlie also came to support her father at the same place, requesting people to leave him alone. She additionally stated that her mother and stepfather are happy and satisfied with whatever they have now.

Rumors of Waka Flocka's girlfriend emerged some time ago

Back in October last year, reports of Waka Flocka moving on from his divorce emerged when he posted a tweet and wrote:

"Am I wrong for hiding my girlfriend or smart for protecting real love?"

BH News Time reported that Flocka later deleted the tweet. However, it led to rumors that he was possibly in a relationship with someone. A glimpse of the tweet was captured by The Shade Room, and Flocka posted a comment on their Instagram post, which read:

"I was asking a question [it] was a typo."

As mentioned earlier, Waka Flocka has confirmed that he is now in a new relationship with Mel. Netizens have been willing to know more about her, and an Instagram post shared by The Shade Room on January 11, 2024, disclosed a little bit about her life.

The post revealed that Mel reportedly describes herself as a teacher and has also completed her higher studies with six degrees. However, further details on her life are currently awaited, and she is additionally not active on any social media platforms.

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera's marriage went through a lot of trouble

According to The Jasmine Brand, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera ran away and secretly tied the knot. In an interview with RumorFix, Flocka's mother, Debra Antney, said that although she was willing to be a part of the marriage, her son and Rivera acquired the marriage license without informing anyone.

However, Flocka's habit of cheating multiple times started to have a bad impact on the marriage, as per Distractify. The duo eventually separated in 2016, but they reconciled in 2019.

There were no more reports about separation until 2021 when the duo discontinued sharing any social media posts for each other. Tammy then revealed in an Instagram Live the following year that she and Waka have permanently separated.