“Biggest grifter ever”: Shaun King gets slammed by netizens for allegedly lying about helping free American hostages in the Israel-Hamas conflict

The Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King made his way into the headlines after claiming he was “behind the scenes” in saving two Americans held as hostages by Hamas. The fiasco began on Friday, October 20, 2023, when Shaun King posted on Instagram about helping release Judith and Natalie Raanan, two Americans stuck in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In his Instagram post, he also thanked the Qatari government, as allegedly, the government “helped him in negotiating” with Hamas to free the two Americans. Here is the complete Instagram post:

However, the two freed Americans are now alleging that Shaun is just “faking” his involvement and did nothing great to help. The Raanan family said:

“First and foremost, we make it clear that he is lying! Our family does not and did not have anything to do with him, neither directly nor indirectly. Not to him and not to anything he claims to represent.”

They also said that they are not “affiliated” with Shaun King. As the news went viral on social media, many netizens began reacting to King allegedly lying about his involvement. One social media user also said:

Netizens lashed out at Shaun for allegedly lying about his involvement in the freeing of two Americans in Israel. (Image via X)

After the family made the shocking statement, King claimed that he had every proof depicting his involvement in the case. He talked about how he has texts, screenshots, and even phone conversations recorded with Natalie’s brother, and he can prove his involvement in their release.

Netizens slam Shaun King as the two freed Americans claimed he was not involved in their release

Even after Shaun King's statement about him being in regular contact with the hostage’s brother, netizens do not seem convinced as they are relentlessly bashing the activist. As @nypost on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted about the same on the platform, Shaun received massive hate from netizens. Here are some reactions:

The two Americans, Judith and Natalie, also released a statement on Telegram claiming that Hamas released the American duo based on “humanitarian” reasons.