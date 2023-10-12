“KING”: Fans laud as BTS Jimin becomes the first person to have over 26 related keywords and hashtags occupying X’s trends simultaneously

On October 13th, fans celebrated BTS Jimin's 27th birthday across various social media platforms, wishing him a great start to his new year. This inevitably led to an overflow of trends on X, formerly branded Twitter, with over twenty-six keywords and hashtags related to the idol.

While occupying the Worldwide Trends stands as an already impressive achievement in itself, fans couldn't help but notice that this is the fourth consecutive year this milestone has been attained by the idol and his devoted fanbase.

Alongside showering much love and support on the idol who's kickstarting a new year, Armys is also celebrating the impressive achievement and the undying popularity of BTS Jimin.

BTS Jimin's birthday sparks over 26 trending keywords on X

Jimin, the third youngest member of the seven-piece K-pop group BTS, is set to celebrate his birthday on October 13. The number 13 holds significant meaning for both the idol and his fans, given its association with the group's debut date and other special moments. Consequently, Jimin's birthday celebrations are always met with tremendous enthusiasm from his devoted fan base.

While all BTS members' birthdays receive equal enthusiasm, it's also hard to deny the idol's influence on the internet, especially after his solo debut and several other things he's got in store for the fans in the upcoming months. As the clock struck twelve in Korea, fans immediately started posting on multiple social media platforms wishing the idol as they expressed their undying love and support for him.

This led to fans trending around 26 keywords related to the idol's special day on X platform's Worldwide Trends section, marking the fourth year of this tradition. These trending keywords praised the idol's talents, such as singing and dancing, while also celebrating his angelic personality, which continues to captivate many.

Some such keywords are #AngelVoiceJimin, #DanceKingJimin, #ThankYouForBeingJimin, #OctoberBlessingJimin, and more. Additionally, the trends are not limited to just English, there were several X trends that are in Japanese and Korean, further cementing the idol's global fans and worldwide influence. Given that the trends are just a part of the fans' post, the innumerable posts that ARMYs have created for the idol's birthday is both heartwarming and sob-worthy to scroll through.

From writing long letters to posting several edits of the idol's impressive qualities, many social media platforms have been colorful floods of their love for him. However, the X trends and popularity on social media platforms are not all the ARMYs have prepared for the idol's birthday. Many projects by fans around the world such as bus posters, food donations, advertisements, balloon statues, and more have been organized to celebrate the idol's birthday on a grand scale.

As fans continue to shower the idol with much love and support through the several means they can, they also hope that the idol gets a glimpse of the same.