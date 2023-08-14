"BIGGEST marketing blunder of all time": Sturgis motorcycle rally's empty Budweiser tent leaves netizens stunned

A new video clip emerged online from South Dakota’s Sturgis motorcycle rally where the Budweiser tent was found uncrowded and almost empty. People who attended the rally steered clear of the controversial Anheuser-Busch beer brewer’s tent.

TikTok content creator and motorcycle enthusiast Cycledrag posted the video on August 8 when he was in Sturgis. In the clip, a few staff members of the beer brand were seen hanging behind their booth. One member even flashed the peace sign.

The Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned Budweiser and its sub-brand Bud Light gained nationwide attention in April this year when Bud Light partnered with transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney as part of a commercial to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Dylan’s transition to womanhood.

However, the traditional demography of Bud Light did not like the “wokeness” of the brand that publicly promoted LGBTQIA+, especially trans ideologies. So, the conservatives and other beer consumers called for brutal boycotts of the brand, leading to Bud Light facing a loss.

The downfall of the beer brewer was reflected in Budweiser's booth at the Sturgis motorcycle rally as well when nobody showed up at their tent to buy beer. Several accounts reposted the video on X. Old Row shared Cycledrag's clip and called the situation the "biggest marketing blunder".

No attendee shows up at Budweiser's booth at the Sturgis motorcycle rally. (Image via X/Old Row)

Netizens react to video showing empty Budweiser tent at Sturgis motorcycle rally

Conservatives commented on Old Row's reposted video of from the Sturgis rally and everyone said that it was imminent given that Bud Light still has not apologized to their consumer base. One user said that they felt bad for the workers at the booth. Others were still very determined on their decision to never associate with the beer brewer.

Budweiser's booth remained unattended throughout the rally

Some other videos and photos from the rally have also been shared on social media where the beer brewer’s tent remained empty since the event began on August 5.

Cycledrag traversed the garage area where the empty booth stood. He said in his video that the staff members were hoping that business would pick up a little in the upcoming days of the rally. But he captured the area on August 8, which was midweek and the place was still unattended.

The TikToker panned his camera back and forth to show the empty tables and staff members either standing or sitting there with nothing much to do. Cycledrag spoke to one of the workers wearing the brand t-shirt and asked if they have experienced any uptick, to which, the worker responded only with a nod and a smile, but did not say anything. Cycledrag said:

“Take a look, Sturgis is absolutely jam-packed. The Harley tent is packed. The BMW tent is packed, but Budweiser [is] having a tough go. There must be a whole lot of beer left over in there. I don’t know what to say.”

Cycledrag shared another video on Saturday, August 12 to update about the Budweiser booth, but no change was noticed as the beer brewer’s booth still remained empty. He showed that bikers were passing by the booth in large numbers but nobody was stopping by.