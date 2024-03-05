"BigHit knew they hit a jackpot": Fans go gaga over TXT's Huening Kai's 14-year-old vocals revealed through his recent Weverse post

On Monday, March 4, TXT's Huening Kai treated fans by sharing a video on his Weverse account. In the video, he could be seen listening to his old cover of Let Me Love You by DJ Snake and Justin Bieber, recorded when he was 14 years old. However, it also seemed that the idol was accompanied by other people in the recording room, including the South Korean producer, Slow Rabbit.

Through the caption of the Weverse post, the idol explained that he was in the studio with the producer discussing his vocals. During the conversation, they decided to revisit his old covers, and one of them happened to be Let Me Love You by DJ Snake and Justin Bieber.

Upon viewing the video, fans went feral over the post. Many expressed that the idol's voice has largely evolved and changed over the years. People also talked about how his voice always showcased a unique quality, even from his pre-debut days, and continued to praise him for the same. One X user, reacting to the video, wrote:

Fans react to TXT's Huening Kai's 14-year-old vocals as the idol shares snippet of old cover

On March 4, in celebration of TXT's fifth debut anniversary, Huening Kai delighted fans by sharing an unreleased snippet of his old cover through his Weverse account. The video showcased the idol seated in a studio, with his 2016 cover of Let Me Love You by DJ Snake and Justin Bieber playing in the background. Fans expressed their admiration over this special glimpse into 14-year-old Huening Kai.

The idol captioned the Weverse post with the following:

"While practicing live vocals, I was talking to Bunny PD (Slow Rabbit) and suddenly remembered this song so I listened to it for the first time in a while and I wanted to make MOAs listen to it too! I’m leaving this here as a present. I wish 4th March lasts forever. #ILOVEYOUMOA #MYPRIDEMOA"

In the video, the idol stated that it was the voice of 2016 Huenining, and the other staff members who were present in the studio also commented on his voice. One of the people in the room stated that he sounded like a baby as he sounded so young. The idol also agreed to the fact that he sounded so young and added that he hadn't listened to the cover in a long time.

Additionally, one of the staff members in the studio stated that this would be a good gift, referring to the fact that the TXT member aimed to release his old cover as a gift to MOAs for their 5th debut anniversary. As fans continued to express their gratitude for the unveiled cover, they also couldn't help but swoon over the idol's voice.

While Huening Kai has established himself as one of the most remarkable vocalists in the industry, fans truly fell in love with the uniqueness of his voice with the release of his old cover. Many stated that BigHit Entertainment bagged a talented and unique vocalist when they scouted Huening Kai since he displayed incredible potential for his vocals.