“Blac Chyna has always been naturally beautiful”: Social media users gush over the model as she dissolves her fillers 

Blac Chyna, a model and social media influencer, recently shared a video on Instagram where she revealed that she had her fillers dissolved. She also underwent breast and buttock reduction surgery, having her silicone implants removed.

As soon as Blac Chyna was spotted after getting the fillers dissolved, social media users couldn't keep calm and started gushing over her natural beauty. One social media user said, "Blac Chyna has always been naturally beautiful and I'm glad she's realizing she didn't need all that work."

In an Instagram video, Blac Chyna shared that she was going to get her face fillers dissolved because enough is enough. She even said that she wanted to look real, so she made the decision to get them all removed. She shared the video with a caption that reads:

"I removed all my face fillers, I'm so happy."

The model also underwent breast reduction and got her silicone injections removed from her buttocks. In an interview on Sway In The Morning, she revealed how her kids King Cairo, 10, who she shares with ex Tyga, and Dream Kardashian, 6, who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian, reacted to it.

Blac said:

"When I came back from my surgery, they're like, ‘So, why you laying like that? I'm like, ‘Mommy just had surgery.' They're like, ‘So, what did you get?' I'm like, ‘I got my boobies and my butt smaller.'"

Her kids reacted by simply saying "Ok."

Social media users were impressed with Blac Chyna's decision to remove fillers, calling her a trendsetter

Netizens are hailing Blac Chyna's decision to go back to her all-natural look and are saying that she looks beautiful with nothing on her face. Several social media users said that she is setting trends with this.

Here are some of the reactions:

Blac Chyna revealed that she got the surgery done in the first place to fit into the industry

The model said that she got the fillers and other artificial things done because of her insecurities and to fit in with the industry.

Blac Chyna said:

"Being in the industry, you want to have this image of yourself to look perfect."

She further said:

"I was an exotic dancer for six years, from the ages of 18 to 24 years old," White further shared. And being inside the strip club or the gentleman's club ... I'm looking at the [other] women, I'm looking at myself like, 'Okay, that's not it. This is not gonna make the money. This is not gonna do it.' So I felt the pressures of trying to hurry up and build my body when I should've just waited until I was older."

Chyna further explained:

"At 19, 18 years old, your body's not developed. In my mind set, I wasn't thinking about that, and nobody was telling me, you know, right from wrong," she added. "It was the golden ticket. I was not worried about [the health risks] at all."

The model ended by explaining why she changed her mind, claiming that it was due to her new approach to self-image. Chyna stated that she has passed that point and is now free to act however she pleases.

