"Blackpink and NewJeans Era": Fans lavish praise as the two group members rank in the top 10 for individual brand reputation ranking of female idols

BLACKPINK and NewJeans made it to the top 10 of the brand reputation ranking for the month of October 2023. On October 15, 2023, the month's rankings for each girl group member's brand reputation were made public by the Korean Business Research Institute.

The rankings were derived by analyzing 655 members' consumer involvement, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indices using big data gathered from September 15 to October 15, 2023.

An X user, @IamJazzmaine, expressed her happiness over BLACKPINK Jennie topping the list by commenting on @kchartsmaster's post.

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK Jennie, whose total score reached 4,540,423, topped the list this month thanks to a staggering 131.95% gain in her brand reputation index from September 2023. In Jennie's keyword research, terms like "You & Me," "jazz," and "Apartment 404" had high rankings, while her most popular linked terms were "release," "dominate," and "join."

Furthermore, Minji, a member of the band NewJeans, came in second place with a brand reputation score of 3,710,377, while her fellow group member Hanni maintained her third-place position with an index of 2,965,429 for October 2023.

"Congrats to all": Fans cheer as BLACKPINK Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé rank in top 10 along with NewJeans members

Furthermore, having improved her score by 43.27% from September 2023, BLACKPINK Rosé moved up to fourth position for the month with a brand reputation index of 2,699,786. BLACKPINK Jisoo made it to the sixth position with 2,580,389 points, while Lisa stayed at the 11th position with a brand reputation index of 1,969,207.

In the meantime, the rookie girl group from HYBE, NewJeans, who shot to fame with their debut EP Hype Boy in 2022, had four of its five members in the top 10. With a brand reputation rating of 2,600,696 for October 2023, NewJeans' Haerin finished a close fifth.

NewJeans' Danielle made it to the 10th with a total rating of 2,041,319. Meanwhile, her groupmate Haein made it to the 13th rank with a brand reputation index of 1,881,537.

Fans poured in their congratulatory messages on social media from every nook and cranny of the world. They commented on @kchartsmaster's post, while some fans like @GonzalezZandro and @iamtaekoo and others wished the idols by tweeting individually.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other K-pop female idols who made it to the top 25 are IVE Jang Won-Young, OH MY GIRL Mimi, MAMAMOO Hwasa, Girl’s Day Sojin, TWICE Nayeon, Girls’ Generation Taeyeon, IVE An Yu Jin, WJSN Yeoreum, TWICE Sana, (G)I-DLE Miyeon, IVE Gaeul, Red Velvet Wendy, TWICE Jihyo, Girls’ Generation YoonA, aespa Karina, and IVE Liz, among others.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK Jennie debuted her eagerly awaited single, You & Me, on October 6, 2023, accompanied by a beautiful dance performance video. The Coachella rendition of You & Me debuted at No. 18 on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart. This marks the artist's first entry on the aforementioned chart.

In addition, MelOn has been dominated by the song You & Me, which debuted at No.1 on the Hot 100 on October 7, 2023. It has also been trending at the top of real-time searches at the same time. The song has been dominating 53 nations throughout the world as it topped the world iTunes list as of October 7, 2023.

Additionally, the League of Legends World 2023 anthem, Gods, was performed by the K-pop rookie girl group of Hype Boy fame, NewJeans, in collaboration with Riot Games. On October 3, 2023, the song was made available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and other music streaming services.