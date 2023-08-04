It's official. BLACKPINK's vocalist Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are dating. With fans pouring in congratulatory messages for the new couple in K-town, the agencies of the two have also confirmed their relationship, following Dispatch's report about the same.

As per YG Entertainment, which manages Jisoo, and FN Entertainment, which is Ahn Bo-hyun's management label, the two have "positive feelings" for each other and are currently getting to know each other.

Pop Base @PopBase



— YG Entertainment in a press release on BLACKPINK's Jisoo relationship with actor Ahn Bohyun. “They are getting to know each other little by little with good feelings. (...) the two are continuing their mature encounters while being considerate of the other.”— YG Entertainment in a press release on BLACKPINK's Jisoo relationship with actor Ahn Bohyun. pic.twitter.com/xD4LsSbAeA

YG Entertainment shared in a statement:

"They are getting to know each other with positive feelings. We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth."

Although Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun have just started dating, fans are extremely happy with the pairing, and it is evident on social media, with the two being the hot topic globally.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun confirm their infant romance

abc doremi rip @PRODJlSOO pic.twitter.com/QQQxthcwUj dispatch flexing when it was actually jisoo who wanted to make their relationship public

Ditching the usual way of letting fans know about her relationship through third party agencies, Jisoo shocked the K-pop fandom by revealing her partner.

In a brief statement with Dispatch, an online Korean news outlet, Jisoo shared her honest thoughts about her blooming relationship with Ahn Bo-hyun. She said:

"I'm cautious because it's the beginning stage, and I like it. It's in the process of getting to know little by little."

꽃 @JisooDiorMuse Y'all saying why YG didn't confirm the other dating rumors. Well Jisoo is the one who confirmed it not YG tho pic.twitter.com/P6dZ2IaYi0

Jisoo's Snowdrop co-star Jung Hae-in, who shares a special friendship with both Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun, also dropped in his views on the seemingly sudden news. In an interview, he gave his well wishes to the couple, and said:

“I didn't know. I was surprised seeing it on Naver before the interview. It's still on today's main issue. I hope they continue their healthy and beautiful love.”

Ash @jenchul1ch43ng



"I HOPE THE TWO OF THEM WILL CONTINUE THEIR HEALTHY AND BEAUTIFUL LOVE. "



🤧 pic.twitter.com/O2OoNTA5qB JUNG HAE IN MESSAGE TO AHN BO HYUN AND KIM JISOO:"I HOPE THE TWO OF THEM WILL CONTINUE THEIR HEALTHY AND BEAUTIFUL LOVE. "

After the official confirmation, fans began to connect the dots between the new couple. Moreover, Dispatch revealed pictures of the Yumi's Cells actor leaving Jisoo's flat, situated in Yongsan. The outlet also caught the two traveling in the same car.

ً @jisoosbloodline honestly she's so brave considering it was jisoo herself confirming it, going through lengths (like doing an interview with a dispatch reporter) she has thought of this for a long time and planned everything well pic.twitter.com/bWtk1hPNkm

The gigantic news caught attention from all sides of the globe and attracted many reactions from the fans. Fortunately, most of the tweets on X (formerly Twitter) were in support of the relationship. Fans also lauded Jisoo for being confident and openly expressing her feelings.

Ahn Bo-hyun is known for hit K-dramas like Itaewon Class, Yumi's Cells, Descendents of the Sun, My Name, and See You In My 19th life.