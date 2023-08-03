“This is the end of my delulu era”: Snowdrop fans hilariously trends HAESOO on Twitter following BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun dating news

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in’s fans are hilariously mourning over the Flower singer and Ahn Bo-hyun’s dating news. On August 3, Korean media outlet Dispatch confirmed that Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are dating and have been meeting up at her home for private dates.

Shortly after, their respective agencies, YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment, confirmed the dating news and requested that fans shower their love on the couple. The confirmation of this dating news shattered any hopes for BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in to be together.

For those unfamiliar, the pair worked on JTBC’s 2021 melodramatic love story Snowdrop. Fans have given them the couple name HAESOO, which is a combination of their names.

"Saying goodbye to my favourite ship. Thanks for making my 2022 so much fun. This is the end of my delulu era", wrote BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in’s fan @___sloane, who also shared pictures of the Snowdrop stars.

HAESOO RIP saying goodbye to my favorite ship. thanks for making my 2022 so much fun. this is the end of my delulu era.HAESOO RIP pic.twitter.com/K0vTjQwAuR

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in’s fans fill social media with “RIP HAESOO” comments after her dating news

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s dating news with actor Ahn Bo-hyun dropped as an unexpected surprise. Although BLINKs are happy and rejoicing that the Flower singer has found someone special in her life and is happy, Snowdrop fans are saddened to say goodbye to their favorite drama pair.

Set against North Korea and South Korea’s political and economic tensions, two star-crossed lovers, Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) and Lim Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in), are caught in the crossfire between two warring nations.

Notably, this was the Pink Venom singer’s first acting project, and BLINKs were thoroughly impressed with her versatile acting talent and her undeniable on-screen chemistry with Jung Hae-in. Their pairing was so loved by fans that they gave them the couple name, HAESOO, a portmanteau of their names.

Fans hoped that they would collaborate on another acting project and also secretly wished they would date, as they looked great together. However, now that the Shutdown singer is dating Ahn Bo-hyun, Snowdrop fans are hilariously mourning the end of HAESOO.

Social media is filled with "RIP HAESOO" comments from fans of Snowdrop, with them sharing sweet and heartwarming pictures and videos of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in.

Thanks for all sweet momories 2022 make me fun always 🫶🏻🥺 hope both of u happiness after that🫶🏻



RIP HAESOO 🥺🫣 Saying good bye for my fav couple drama 🫶🏻🫶🏻Thanks for all sweet momories 2022 make me fun always 🫶🏻🥺 hope both of u happiness after that🫶🏻RIP HAESOO🥺🫣 pic.twitter.com/xX9nNhyqq9

Pleids anti since 2015 @wina221b RIP Haesoo shippers. But I was so sure Haein-Jisoo were dating each other? what a plot twist.. but Bohyun is truly haein's best friend.. Haein must know what a good man he is

RI @damraridam RIP to my HAESOO heart 🥹 But ofc, as long as you two will remain good friends that would be more than enough 🩷 twitter.com/markhyuckbf/st…

will always be in my heart.

But i rest my case and truly congrats to Jisoo and Ahn Bo hyun's relationship twitter.com/___sloane/stat… RIP my favourite ship. #HaeSoo will always be in my heart.But i rest my case and truly congrats to Jisoo and Ahn Bo hyun's relationship

Snowdrop fans are aware that Jung Hae-in and the Flower singer are good friends and share a wonderful camaraderie off-camera. BLACKPINK’s oldest member addresses the D.P. star as Oppa (Korean word for older brother figure) and has interacted with him warmly whenever they have met each other in public.

Additionally, Jung Hae-in even attended the BORN PINK concert in Seoul last October. He shared pictures and videos on his personal Instagram account and even posed for a photo with the Flower singer. Fans of Snowdrop were happy to know that the Korean stars share a great equation off-screen despite the series’ controversial run and are supportive of each other publicly.

Jung Hae In really attended blackpink concert, he and Jisoo took a selca and he posted it on his IG story, supportive boyfriend be like🥰🥹 HAESOO SHIPPERS WE WON TODAY!!! IT IS NOT AN EDITED PHOTOJung Hae In really attended blackpink concert, he and Jisoo took a selca and he posted it on his IG story, supportive boyfriend be like🥰🥹 pic.twitter.com/t3MVNr2YZF

Furthermore, fans were happy to see Jung Hae-in carry his own Bl-ping-bong (BLACKPINK light stick) to the Seoul concert.

Jung Hae-in gives his blessings to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun’s relationship

"I HOPE THE TWO OF THEM WILL CONTINUE THEIR HEALTHY AND BEAUTIFUL LOVE. "



🤧 pic.twitter.com/O2OoNTA5qB JUNG HAE IN MESSAGE TO AHN BO HYUN AND KIM JISOO:"I HOPE THE TWO OF THEM WILL CONTINUE THEIR HEALTHY AND BEAUTIFUL LOVE. "

In a brief interview with the Korean media outlet My Daily, Jung Hae-in conveyed his love and blessings to his Snowdrop co-star and Ahn Bo-hyun on their relationship.

The actor was at a cafe for the promotional rounds of D.P. season 2 when he was asked about his views on his Snowdrop co-star’s dating news with Ahn Bo-hyun. Surprised at the suddenness of the news, he wished them a happy and fulfilling relationship.

“I was floating on the main while watching Naver’s entertainment. I hope you two continue a healthy and beautiful love”.

Additionally, he confessed he had no clue about the news and found out through the media.

“I might be a celebrity myself, but I am not that concerned about other people’s dating news. This has been so even before I became an actor. That’s why my friends find it a pity. It’s because I don’t really tell them about any dating news — because I don’t have any interest in it.”

Reportedly, Jung Hae-in is friends with Ahn Bo-hyun who are actors of the same age.