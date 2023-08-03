“I hope you two continue a healthy and beautiful love”: Jung Hae-in gives his blessings to BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun’s relationship

Jung Hae-in has given his blessings to his Snowdrop co-star Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun. For those unversed, on August 3, Korean media outlet Dispatch revealed that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was in a steady relationship with Ahn Bo-hyun. The two Korean stars have been together for quite some time and enjoy their private dates at her home.
On August 3, Jung Hae-in met with a reporter from the Korean news outlet, My Daily. The journalist asked his opinion on his Snowdrop co-star’s romantic life, and the D.P. star wished her and Ahn Bo-hyun a happy and fulfilling relationship.
“I was floating on the main while watching Naver’s entertainment. I hope you two continue a healthy and beautiful love”.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans are reacting to Jung Hae-in’s sweet comments on her relationship with Ahn Bo-hyun
Reportedly, on the morning of August 3, Jung Hae-in was at a cafe in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, to talk about his latest Netflix project, D.P. season 2, with My Daily. At this point, Dispatch disclosed that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Yumi’s Cells actor Ahn Bo-hyun are in a steady relationship.
The journalist asked the D.P. star about his views on the relationship. It is well-known that Jung Hae-in starred opposite BLACKPINK’s Jisoo as her romantic interest in her debut K-drama, Snowdrop. The two actors have also maintained a good friendship off-camera and greet each other warmly in public.
Additionally, he is also friends with Ahn Bo-hyun. Hence, the journalist thought it would be nice to have his opinion on this. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans took to social media to react to Jung Hae-in’s sweet comments about his Snowdrop co-star’s relationship with Ahn Bo-hyun.
It was also reported that the Something in the Rain star had no clue about the relationship and found out about it only through news articles.
“I might be a celebrity myself, but I am not that concerned about other people’s dating news. This has been so even before I became an actor. That’s why my friends find it a pity. It’s because I don’t really tell them about any dating news — because I don’t have any interest in it.”
Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans are heartbroken over her new relationship
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans woke up to the shocking news of the Flower hitmaker dating popular Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun. While BLINKs are happy for the Pink Venom singer, a section of fans who loved Jisoo and Hae-in’s pairing in Snowdrop are heartbroken over the dating news.
Fans are aware that the two popular Korean stars acted in the melodramatic love story Snowdrop with the star-crossed lovers (Jisoo) Eun Young-ro and (Jung Hae-in) Lim Soo-ho caught between the political cross-fire and hectic tensions between their respective nations.
Fans loved their pairing and on-screen chemistry so much that they gave them the couple name “Haesoo,” a combination of their names, and secretly wished for them to date. But now that the BLACKPINK star is confirmed to be in a relationship with Ahn Bo-hyun, Haesoo fans are heartbroken.
YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment, Ahn Bo-hyun’s agency, have confirmed the dating news as well.