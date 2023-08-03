“I’m cautious because it’s the beginning stage”: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo opens about her relationship with Ahn Bo-Hyun in Dispatch Korea exclusive

BLACKPINK member Jisoo recently shocked her fans as she confirmed her relationship with renowned K-drama actor Ahn Bo Hyun. What especially caught everyone off guard was that Jisoo made the announcement, expressing her honest feelings about the relationship and its announcement, bypassing the usual practice of third-party disclosures.

She shared a transparent revelation with Dispatch, an online media outlet renowned for covering Korean entertainment news. Speaking candidly to Dispatch, Jisoo expressed:

“I'm cautious because it's the beginning stage, and I like it. It's in the process of getting to know little by little."

This news was later confirmed by BLACKPINK’s agency, YG Entertainment, and Bohyun's agency, FN Entertainment.

BLNIKs applaud Jisoo's efforts as the BLACKPINK member confirms her relationship with actor Ahn Bohyun

On August 3, 2023, confirmation of BLACKPINK's Jisoo's relationship with See You in My 19th Life actor Ahn Bo-hyun was confirmed. Korean news outlet Dispatch reportedly spotted the duo in the same car, where Ahn Bo-hyun was seen carrying bags while leaving Jisoo's apartment in Yongsan. The couple was approached directly by the media outlet for interrogation about their relationship.

At this point, the Flower singer showed a courageous front and personally informed Dispatch about her relationship. Interestingly, her new partner is Snowdrop co-star Jung Hae-in's best friend, who coincidentally played a cupid-like role in bringing them together.

Following the official confirmation of the news, Hae-in was interviewed regarding his thoughts on the matter. He expressed his well wishes for the couple, seemingly surprised by the news. However, many speculated that he might have been aware of the relationship beforehand, given his close connection to both parties. While talking about the news, he said:

“I didn't know. I was surprised seeing it on Naver before the interview. It's still on today's main issue. I hope they continue their healthy and beautiful love.”

After the news broke out, fans were puzzled by the sudden announcement and had mixed reactions. However, BLINKs were genuinely happy to find out that Jisoo is in a relationship with Ahn Bo-hyun and extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple. Another piece of information that recently surfced is that the BLACKPINK star has affectionately saved Bohyun's name as "Gimbap" in her phone.

Applauding the Flower singer's initiative to announce the news, fans were plased and expressed their thoughts on the same.

Since BLACKPINK's contract with YG Entertainment is approaching its expiration, the agency has been making significant efforts to persuade the group to renew the contract. YG entertainment’s stint of approving and confirming Jisoo and Bohyun’s dating news seems to be a part of this persuasion. Up to this point, the members have remained silent about contract renewal, leaving fans in anticipation of whether they'll renew as a whole group or not.