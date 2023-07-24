"VISUAL QUEEN": Fans swoon over BLACKPINK's Jisoo's new photos for ELLE Korea

BLACKPINK's Jisoo made fans go gaga with a recent photoshoot for Elle Korea, where her striking visuals left a lasting impression. This photoshoot was released on July 21, 2023, as she appeared as the cover star for the August issue of the fashion magazine, which has been titled "No Matter What."

Additionally, Jisoo shared some valuable and deeply personal insights during the magazine's corresponding interview, which took place in the context of BLACKPINK's recent extensive tour, Born Pink. The Flower singer's mature and thoughtful answers in the interview amazed everyone, which contributed to her image as an artist.

In a recent ELLE Korea photoshoot and interview, BLACKPINK's Jisoo turned heads with her visuals as she was spotted donning DIOR. Her never-before-seen avatar left everyone stunned, with the singer looking effortlessly charming with her mesmerizing new photos. Released on ELLE Korea’s social media channels, she can be seen in five exquisite outfits from DIOR, effortlessly rocking each outfit and leaving a lasting impression.

Jisoo's fashion choices, beautifully showcased by ELLE Korea, exudes a sense of elegance and charm. Beyond the stunning outfits, Jisoo's hair and radiant face caught everyone's attention. Her long hair was artfully tied into two ponytails and adorned with black ribbons. Moreover, her facial expressions, the lighting on the set, and minimal makeup perfectly complemented her each look.

Among the five outfits, three were attractive black ensembles, each uniquely distinct. One comprised a graceful long black skirt paired with a loose-fitting black shirt and a stylish bodycon top underneath, which was adorned with short heels and chic elbow-high leather gloves.

In another black two-piece ensemble, the star donned a shirt with longer sleeves. This was accompanied by a pristine white inner full-length T-shirt, which radiated an air of sophistication. For her thid look, a formal black dress with an alluring collar and parallel rows of buttons adorned the upper part of the dress. She completed the look by pairing it with knee-high leather boots.

Jisoo's fashion choices extend beyond the classic black elegance, and for the fourth look, she graced the scene with a modern furry blue full-sleeved top. This was paired with a bluishly mixed-color long skirt, creating a spledid contrast. To add a touch of sophistication, she carried a black, small textured purse from DIOR. Her last outfit was a sleeveless dress that was adorned with randomly mixed red, white, and black colors. Moreover, the flowing frock-style accentuated her charm.

The BLACKPINK member's enchanting outfits and her innate sense of style exemplified her versatility as an artist as well as a fashion icon, leaving admirers in awe of her impeccable fashion choices. Due to this shoot, BLINKs started deeming Jisoo as the best model out of all the BLACKPINK members. Comments like "top-tier beauty," "She's so insane for this," "all the pics are exceptional," "Jisoo always serves," were seen.

In the interview, Jisoo revealed her mature and affectionate side, expressing her love for BLACKPINK and their devoted fans. The interview covered a wide range of engaging topics, including her thoughts on the DIOR collection, fond memories from the "Born Pink" world tour, cherished solo pastimes, her solo song Flower, unforgettable experiences from Coachella, the significance of personal YouTube channels, and her emotions on stage.

Whil"e describing her emotions, she said:

"When we say thank you on stage or before the encore stage, if the light is dark and the pink light stick is on, we can't help but feel touched. Many people's affection can be seen in their eyes, so there are many thoughts. I also get teary-eyed when I see Rosé and Lisa getting overwhelmed with emotions in Australia and Thailand, where they spent their childhood. It's clear that the tour gives us a lot of emotions."

Throughout the discussion, the singer's genuine passion and appreciation for her craft added a heartwarming tone to te conversation. The Ice Cream is currently busy touring the world with her bandmates, perfroming their Born Pink concerts that will end in August after running for a long time.