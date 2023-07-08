"Blatant left hand path occult symbology": Threads logo 666 conspiracy goes viral

Within two days of Meta's Threads app launching, conspiracy theories surrounding its logo went viral online. The latest one is the 666 devil conspiracy, which has become the talk of the town on Twitter and Reddit.

Several social media users claim that the logo of Mark Zuckerberg's new app consists of three 6s or '666,' which is popularly known as the Devil's number.

Threads by Instagram was launched on July 6 and has already sparked controversy as many believe that it is similar to some of Twitter's features. The theory of the logo comprising the Devil's number has further fueled the chaos surrounding the app.

Some internet users noticed that there is one six in the outline of the logo, another is positioned as a horizontal mirror image of the number six, and the third is placed sideways, together forming 666.

On July 7, Reddit user @u/ipeekintothehole shared an image of the app's logo in the community @r/conspiracy and wrote that included 666 symbology. The user further mentioned that Threads' logo has the Devil's number hidden in it, just like CERN, Chrome, and WEF's logos. @u/ipeekintothehole called this use of '666' a "Left-Hand Path occult."

Number theory about Threads' logo circulates on social media. (Image via Reddit/@@u/ipeekintothehole)

Internet reacts to 666 theory behind Threads' logo

Several individuals online believe that the three distinct loops in Meta's new app's logo represent three digits, 6-6-6, an anti-Christ symbol.

Some netizens believe that this symbolism will cause the newly launched platform's downfall. A few others have mocked people who believe in the conspiracy theory that the logo is made up of the Devil's number and carries a Satanic meaning.

Culpeper Patriot @CulpeperPatriot Could 666 actually be anymore blatant?



The BEAST Threads. Could 666 actually be anymore blatant?The BEAST Threads. https://t.co/l9ixIUWd56

Kim Dotcom @KimDotcom How to put 666 ‘the number of the beast’ into a logo. How to put 666 ‘the number of the beast’ into a logo. https://t.co/ITsUPFK78V

💲Muts @muts_edward I don't think I will ever be here on "Threads", clearly 666!! 🤷‍♂️ I don't think I will ever be here on "Threads", clearly 666!! 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/MC3Q4mCBZy

AllenAllen @AllenAl14276683 You all are really anxious to join the devils social media 36s 666 Threads logo #Threads You all are really anxious to join the devils social media 36s 666 Threads logo #Threads https://t.co/8HkEIzdrEw

Candee Harts @BlueMoonPagan

🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣



Oh! And I must not forget to add...



🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 The new going theory of the MAGAs is that the Threads logo is the literal Mark of the Beast, 666.Oh! And I must not forget to add... The new going theory of the MAGAs is that the Threads logo is the literal Mark of the Beast, 666. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣Oh! And I must not forget to add...🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/JzgU45PavS

James. @yay_its_james Conspiracy heads say they won’t use threads because the logo is 666



But they still use it….. 🤷‍♂️ Conspiracy heads say they won’t use threads because the logo is 666But they still use it….. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/y5kJ8cA6lG

Amir Beshay @Amir_G_Beshay The chief cis-het Nazi believes the Threads logo is 666… y’all, this place is about to become a circle of hell. The chief cis-het Nazi believes the Threads logo is 666… y’all, this place is about to become a circle of hell. https://t.co/ftLmuPruRY

According to Meta, the logo of its new app is not a formation of the number '666.' The company mentioned that its logo is reportedly inspired by the universal '@' symbol, which is used on every social media platform, as per The New York Times.

What is the "number of the beast?"

In the Book of Revelation in the NASB version of the Bible, it is mentioned that the number 666 is associated with the beast or the Devil. The verse says:

“Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for the number is that of a man; and his number is 666.”

An apocalyptic vision in the Book of Revelation describes the beast as an evil-looking creature rising from beneath the earth, who can do miraculous things. It further says that the beast demanded that each individual be marked with its symbolic number and that it would kill anyone who would not worship it.

Though the passage mentioning the number 666 was cryptic, in popular culture, the three 6s have since been associated with Lucifer or Satan, and the underworld in general.

