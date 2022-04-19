Bloody Heart's new teaser out; watch video here

A new teaser for the Korean period drama Bloody Heart, featuring actors Lee Joon, Kang Ha-na and Jang Hyun as King Lee Tae, Yoo Jung and Park Gye-won, has been released. Slated to be released on May 2, it seems from the teaser that the KBS network’s K-drama film is going to be about a King trying to protect a woman close to his heart.

Park Gye-won, who seems to play an influential minister of the inner court, will play the antagonist in the series directed by Yoo Young-eun, and written by Park Pil-joo.

Bloody Heart release date and plot details:

Bloody Heart is slated to be released on May 2. According to the show’s plot line revealed so far, the crux of the series will be the power struggle between Lee Tae and Park Gye-won. The king has to fight head-on with a man who is more powerful than him.

Another obstacle in his journey will be the safety of the woman that king Lee Tae loves. He looks at her as if she were someone who would take the throne alongside him. The king seems concerned on whether or not the palace is a safe space for her. From the teasers that have been released so far, it can be opined that Yoo Jung’s life is going to invite chaos the moment she associates with Lee Tae.

She doesn’t seem to worry about the consequences of her decision to support the king. Not just her, but other family members are also expected to play a role in the struggle that will take place within the palace. The show will depict the journey of Lee Tae’s struggles, his love and his loss.

Meanwhile, actor Lee Joon, who will play the lead role in the show, was last seen in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, in which he played a negative character. Before this, the actor appeared in the Netflix series The Silent Sea, again in a negative shade. In fact, he shared screen space with talented actors Gong Yoo and Bae Doo-na in this space drama.

Bloody Heart will mark Lee Joon’s return to playing the lead role after his work in My Father is Strange. Actor Kang Ha-na, on the other hand, has landed her first full-fledged lead role with this K-drama. She played supporting characters in My Roommate is a Gumiho, and Start Up among others.

Edited by Suchitra