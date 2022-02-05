Bulgasal Finale: Stars bid farewell to viewers

While Squid Game and All of Us are Dead are getting the major share of the spotlight on Netflix, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls has silently worked its way into every subscriber's must-watch list. And after a run of fourteen adrenaline-pumping episodes, the fantasy historical drama is all ready to conclude its epic tale.

Bulgasal tells the story of Dan Hwal, played by Lee Jin-wook, who used to be a human and worked as a military official centuries ago. But circumstances turned him into an immortal who can neither kill nor be killed and has lived for 600 years, striving to free himself from this eternal curse.

He holds a mysterious woman responsible for his miserable life. She used to be an immortal 600 years ago but turned human and has since lived a cycle of death and reincarnation. The series began airing weekly episodes on tvN and Netflix on December 18, 2021, spinning an engrossing tale that will soon reach its conclusion with the finale episode.

The cast of Bulgasal says goodbye

With the final episode just hours away, the lead cast has shared with KBS their respective experiences of starring in the show and thanked viewers for joining them on their journey. Series star Lee Jin-Wook has admitted that playing the role of Dan Hwal has been a memorable experience.

“A long, long journey has ended. I don’t think I’ll be able to forget the precious time I spent living as Dan Hwal. I also won’t forget the memories I made with my fellow actors, the director, and the Bulgasal team that worked so hard.”

Kwon Nara, who plays the formerly immortal Kim Hwa-yeon in the series, found Bulgasal to be a valuable experience.

“To me, ‘Bulgasal’ was a valuable experience and a great memory. I was truly happy during the time that I was able to act as Sang Woon, and I was able to be happy thanks to the fact that so many people cared for Sang Woon. I would like to sincerely thank everyone who watched us and cheered us on.”

Lee Joon plays the character of Ok Eul-tae, an immortal who, unlike others, enjoys his eternal life. He remarked that playing Eul-Tae and being part of the series proved to be a huge emotional journey for him.

“By meeting [the character of] Ok Eul Tae, I was able to take on a new challenge. I think this was a tremendous project for me, to the extent where I wondered, ‘Could there be another production that would allow me to act out such a huge emotional journey?’ As much as it was difficult and tiring, the drama was also that much more meaningful and happy for me."

The final two episodes of the series are all set to air on February 5 and 6.

Edited by Sabika