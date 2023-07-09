Blue Bell Monster Cookie Dough ice cream: Flavor profile and everything to know as latest release leaves the internet in a frenzy 

To celebrate National Ice Cream Month, Blue Bell has released a new ice cream flavor, named "Monster Cookie Dough." Blue Bell Ice Cream also shared a tweet on July 6, 2023, announcing that their new ice cream flavor is now available across stores.

The brand further revealed that the new ice cream flavor is filled with hints of brown sugar and loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces, and dark chocolate chunks.

Blue Bell Ice Cream @ILoveBlueBell We’re kicking off National Ice Cream Month w/the release of our NEW Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream - a creamy vanilla ice cream w/hints of brown sugar loaded w/peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks. In stores today! We’re kicking off National Ice Cream Month w/the release of our NEW Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream - a creamy vanilla ice cream w/hints of brown sugar loaded w/peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks. In stores today! https://t.co/26ObjxDIBB

Further, Blue Bell's Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm, in a press release, said that this new ice cream flavor is a combination of several ingredients.

"If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces, and many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie."

Netizens have reacted enthusiastically to Blue Bell's announcement, happy with the company's decision to kickstart the National Ice Cream Month with a new flavor. Some have even responded to the post, saying that the new flavor profile looks yummy.

Social media users react to the announcement of Blue Bell's new ice cream flavor, call it delicious

Internet users appeared to be happy with the announcement of the new ice cream flavor. Many social media users exclaimed about how nice it looks, and stated that they are looking forward to trying it. Some netizens also requested the old flavors to be re-introduced, claiming how great they were.

Check out how fans have responded to the news:

Erik Isaac @ErikIsaac12 @ILoveBlueBell Looks really good - almost as good as Confetti Cake! Speaking of, please bring it back and make it year round! @ILoveBlueBell Looks really good - almost as good as Confetti Cake! Speaking of, please bring it back and make it year round!

Blue Bell is an ice cream brand that is quite popular in the United States. Founded in 1907, and based in Brenham, Texas, the ice cream brand produces a wide variety of ice cream flavors, including traditional favorites like vanilla and chocolate, as well as unique and seasonal flavors.

The company is known for the rich and creamy texture of their ice creams, and it uses high-quality ingredients to create its flavors. Blue Bell has a reputation for producing ice creams with a homemade taste, and it has gained a loyal following over the years.

When is National Ice Cream Month?

National Ice Cream Month is celebrated in the United States during the month of July. It was designated as such by Ronald Reagan in 1984.

National Ice Cream Month is celebrated to honor and enjoy the beloved frozen treat. It serves as a way to appreciate the history, cultural significance, and joy that ice cream brings to people of all ages. The celebration aims to recognize the ice cream industry, ice cream makers, and the delicious flavors and varieties that are enjoyed by millions of people worldwide.

