BoA claps back at K-netz’ increasing criticism for her Street Man Fighter decision as a judge

BoA has clapped back at netizens who have been criticizing her with harsh words ever since Street Man Fighter aired its latest episode on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

The influential K-pop idol, dubbed the Queen of K-pop, was slammed for her voting decisions in a leaders' battle between Prime Kingz' TRIX and Bank Two Brothers' J ROC. One of her comments was also shared on South Korean online forums, where fans demanded that she stop judging world-renowned professional dancers because she was a K-pop idol.

nini @taekboyz Tata | Kyoyung jr's girlfriend @JustJerkingz boa has more than 10 years as an idol (as I remember). she can be a great judge to idols survivals show like produce bc she knows what's to be an idol. unfortunately she there's no way to be a judge of street battles and dancers since she was never been one boa has more than 10 years as an idol (as I remember). she can be a great judge to idols survivals show like produce bc she knows what's to be an idol. unfortunately she there's no way to be a judge of street battles and dancers since she was never been one no one complained about boa when she was on kpopstar or pd101 because she’s good at the idol thing, but she IS being criticised not only by the audience but also other street dancers in smf. so it’s not that everyone just wants to hate boa, the frustration is genuine twitter.com/JustJerkingz/s… no one complained about boa when she was on kpopstar or pd101 because she’s good at the idol thing, but she IS being criticised not only by the audience but also other street dancers in smf. so it’s not that everyone just wants to hate boa, the frustration is genuine twitter.com/JustJerkingz/s…

The outpouring of criticism was swift and widespread, garnering numerous local headlines. The comments would have made it onto BoA’s screens, who then decided to address it directly before using the legal card.

BoA's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/boakwon)

The idol captioned her Instagram story with a screenshot of a Sports Chosun article that read:

“It isn’t like the judges aren’t the ones who decide which teams battle for elimination… I’m getting tired of constantly thinking… Would you guys have been less upset if I dropped Bank Two Brothers?”

Why is BoA receiving hate for Street Man Fighter

episode 5?

Ep5 #SMF #MBITIOUS BoA got called out not because she is a woman or idol or it's unfavorable to our faves BUT her poor judgement skills. #StreetManFighter Ep5 #StreetManFighter #MBITIOUS BoA got called out not because she is a woman or idol or it's unfavorable to our faves BUT her poor judgement skills. #StreetManFighterEp5 #StreetManFighter #SMF https://t.co/qs5VzDGteC

Street Man Fighter has been riddled with numerous controversies since its premiere. The latest in the list is the fierce elimination round. September 20’s episode of the dance competition show saw Prime Kingz battle with Bank Two Brothers in five rounds. The rounds included an ace battle, a duet battle, a leaders’ battle, a crew battle and a maknae battle.

The third round, the leaders' battle, sparked widespread criticism of the Queen of K-pop, BoA. Her comments about the battle were deemed to be amateurish, especially when she said that TRIX’s battle was “scary.”

• @pittedxheri @HYDEIIST The fact that this is a misconception when it comes to Krump, that it’s “swinging your arms around looking like scary gangsters” and BoA commented this way… I wish she could’ve stayed as a judge on idol shows, not anywhere near the street scene. @HYDEIIST The fact that this is a misconception when it comes to Krump, that it’s “swinging your arms around looking like scary gangsters” and BoA commented this way… I wish she could’ve stayed as a judge on idol shows, not anywhere near the street scene.

A now-deleted post on Pann Nate had hundreds of likes and views, cursing the idol’s expression and comments. The dialog did not sit right with many viewers. They mentioned that street battles were supposed to be extremely fierce and saying a battler was scary was “ridiculous."

K-netizens' comments on BoA's "scary" comment (Image via Pann Nate)

The controversy brought back the conversation that the three K-pop idol judges, BoA, Super Junior's Eunhyuk, and 2PM's Wooyoung, were not suited to judge world-renowned and internationally award-winning street dance crews on Street Man Fighter.

💚 Bible🫧🖤💜 재민💚헨드리!! @etherealdreami The judges are so not it. Boa doesnt even know the dancers. Eunhyuk is there to give extra face expressions and woo young is there to give reaction. 5000 vs trix really needs to rebattle. #SMF #SMF Ep1Space The judges are so not it. Boa doesnt even know the dancers. Eunhyuk is there to give extra face expressions and woo young is there to give reaction. 5000 vs trix really needs to rebattle.#SMF #SMFEp1Space

vincent @vincentguevs SMF should've hired some professional dancers as the judges instead of idols. This is ridiculous SMF should've hired some professional dancers as the judges instead of idols. This is ridiculous

The same sentiment was echoed when the judges chose J ROC over TRIX, who, many believed, should have won the battle.

• @pittedxheri @kp0pp1n it seems like they don’t know what they’re doing. or it’s mnet controlling those idol judges. some people say mnet chose idols as judges so they can control them through their agencies and stuff. wellll SMF won’t change the fact that Trix is a legend in krumping, internationally. @kp0pp1n it seems like they don’t know what they’re doing. or it’s mnet controlling those idol judges. some people say mnet chose idols as judges so they can control them through their agencies and stuff. wellll SMF won’t change the fact that Trix is a legend in krumping, internationally.

instead of technicalities/musicialities, she's focused on the hype, charisma, and showmanship. SMF isn't even an idol show? pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/3ub356dd BoA's judging skills on SMF receives criticism BoA's judging skills on SMF receives criticismtinyurl.com/3ub356dd https://t.co/Z5IeuGbC1c i acknowledge boa as a living legend idol but the more she talks here, the more i lose respect.instead of technicalities/musicialities, she's focused on the hype, charisma, and showmanship. SMF isn't even an idol show? twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… i acknowledge boa as a living legend idol but the more she talks here, the more i lose respect. instead of technicalities/musicialities, she's focused on the hype, charisma, and showmanship. SMF isn't even an idol show? twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

ʼ @shinerisef 🏻‍♀️ 🏻‍♀️ 🏻‍♀️ 🏻‍♀️ 🏻‍♀️ STILL CAN'T ACCEPT THAT PRIME KINGZ GOT ELIMINATED LIKE WHAT???? AND THE ONE WHO JUDGE THEM ARE FROM THE IDOLS🏻‍♀️🏻‍♀️🏻‍♀️🏻‍♀️🏻‍♀️ #SMF STILL CAN'T ACCEPT THAT PRIME KINGZ GOT ELIMINATED LIKE WHAT???? AND THE ONE WHO JUDGE THEM ARE FROM THE IDOLS 🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻‍♀️#SMF

Crystal @crystaljo2410 @pannchoa I dont understand why they couldn’t invite Lip J, Honey J and Monika back, or seriously any other street dancers and battlers (JBLACK, Mmary, Hozin) to be the judges for SMF? Idol judges were justified for SWF but dancers are getting recognition at the point of SMF! Come on! @pannchoa I dont understand why they couldn’t invite Lip J, Honey J and Monika back, or seriously any other street dancers and battlers (JBLACK, Mmary, Hozin) to be the judges for SMF? Idol judges were justified for SWF but dancers are getting recognition at the point of SMF! Come on!

Furthermore, BoA was chastised for judging dance crews based on idol-level characteristics such as auras and expressions rather than choreography or street dance technicalities.

International viewers' comments on BoA's judging skills on Street Man Fighter (Image via pannchoa)

SM Entertainment backs up BoA and announces legal action

Following BoA's controversy gaining full force, SM Entertainment published an official stance seeking legal action against the comments. The statement read:

“Hello, this is SM Entertainment. Currently, there are malicious comments spread through the artist’s social media, online communities, and portal sites. These acts are against the law and are subject to punishment. We would like to inform you that we are currently gathering evidence to pursue legal action in both civil and criminal courts.”

The company added:

“To protect our artists, we are constantly monitoring for evidence and are currently pursuing legal action. We will continue to pursue legal action against those who engage in criminal behavior. Thank you.”

With five more episodes to go, audiences will have to wait and see if Street Man Fighter continues its tradition of getting embroiled in controversy or ends in peace.

