Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 4, “Running Down a Gene,” will air on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET on Fox. Before it airs, viewers ought to catch some fan favorites of the series like "Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid" from season 11, "Like Gene for Chocolate" from season 7, and "Work Hard or Die Trying, Girl" from season 5. These give fans the necessary background for Gene, and if not, it's always fun to watch the Blecher family get up to shenanigans.

The much-awaited Bob's Burgers season 14 episode 4 will have the Belcher family returning for another adventure. This beloved American sitcom has brought fans joy and heartfelt moments since it debuted in 2011, and season 14 has only maintained, if not enhanced, this reputation.

Bob’s Burgers season 14, episode 4: Everything we know so far

Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 4 release date and time for all regions:

It’s time for some animated fun; Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 4, “Running Down a Gene,” will air on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET on Fox. Below are the release dates and timings of the episode for every region, along with the affiliated time zones:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, October 29, 2023 6 pm Central Time Sunday, October 29, 2023 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, October 29, 2023 9 pm British Summer Time Monday, October 30, 2023 1 am Indian Standard Time Monday, October 30, 2023 6:30 am Central European Summer Time Monday, October 30, 2023 2 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, October 30, 2023 12 pm Philippines Time Monday, October 30, 2023 9 am

Where to watch Episode 3 of Bob's Burger's new season

Fox will broadcast Bob's Burgers season 14, episode 4, during prime time on Sunday for viewers. It will air after Krapopolis and The Simpsons, followed by Family Guy, another popular animated series airing on Fox.

The episode will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day, i.e., Monday. As the official streaming partner, Hulu offers access to all 13 seasons and the first two episodes of Bob's Burgers season 14.

Bob’s Burgers season 14, episode 3: A brief recap

Season 14's "The Pickleorette," episode 3, saw Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) assisting Gretchen (Larry Murphy) in planning her sister's bachelorette party. Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal) are coerced into playing a board game they discovered on the street by Tina (Dan Mintz).

What to expect from Bob’s Burgers season 14, episode 4

In Bob’s Burgers season 14, episode 4, Gene Belcher is set to steal the show as he sets off on an oddball mission. He's committed to mastering the technique of lucid dreaming in an insane attempt to retrieve the most exquisite music he's ever composed while unconscious. As Gene explores dreams, prepare for creative and humorous situations.

Louise and Tina team up for a comical side story in the interim. They find themselves on a quest to apprehend an annoying insect whose constant chirping makes their mother, Linda, go completely crazy. Mayhem and comedy will follow as they attempt to outwit their little opponent.

October 29, 2023, marks the release of Bob's Burgers Season 14 Episode 4, so be ready for a big helping of humor and family time. Join the Belcher family as they dish up fresh escapades and unforgettable moments In this enduring and cherished cartoon comedy, which follows Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene, and Louise at their quaint little burger joint.