"Bond doesn’t have long hair": GMB's Ed Balls criticizes reports of Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond

Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter Ed Balls recently criticized reports that claimed Aaron Taylor-Johnson was next in line as James Bond, taking over from Daniel Craig, who helmed the role for the past 13 years.

When discussing claims that Taylor-Johnson was the most likely contender for the MI6 super spy at GMB on March 19, Ed Balls told co-host Susanna Reid that "Bond doesn't have long hair" in reference to an image of the Marvel actor's trademark long curls.

Neither Taylor-Johnson nor Eon Productions, the production house behind the movies, have confirmed the reports circulating about the next James Bond. Daniel Craig will reportedly not reprise his role after his iteration of the character died in the 2021 Bond movie No Time To Die.

James Bond has existed in cinema as an iconic character known for his effusive charm and sophisticated personality. As Daniel Craig's tenure came to an end, frenzy stirred around which actor would be the new James Bond. The list of contenders grew longer as people suggested Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and Cillian Murphy as the most likely replacements.

However, new reports suggest that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played Quicksilver in Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron, is rumored to be the next James Bond. The reports, published on March 18 by The Sun, became the talk of the town. However, not all were pleased with the casting, including broadcaster and former politician Ed Balls.

Speaking with co-host Susanna Reid on Tuesday's episode of ITV's Good Morning Britain, the presenter expressed his disdain for the reports and questioned whether 33-year-old Taylor-Johnson's signature long hair was a good look for Bond.

"Look at him, that is not a Bond. Bond doesn’t have long hair, look at that, that is not James Bond! He’ll have to spruce up, this guy will need a haircut," he said.

When Reid questioned him about his bias against the actor, Balls explained that the legendary protagonist in Ian Fleming's novels did not have long hair. He then asked viewers watching the show, "Should he [Taylor-Johnson] get a haircut, yes or no?"

The Sun broke the news of Aaron Taylor-Johnson being cast as the next James Bond

On March 18, The Sun reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson was "formally offered" the role of Bond in upcoming films and will reportedly "sign his contract in the coming days."

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back. As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement,” a source revealed to The Sun.

In 2022, The Sun also officially reported that the Marvel actor was the lead contender for the role. He reportedly won over the studio with his performance in the 2016 thriller flick Nocturnal Animals, which earned him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

Speaking to Numero last week, Taylor-Johnson revealed that it was a "great compliment" that people considered him for the role of Bond, calling it "charming and wonderful."