Aaron Taylor-Johnson's workout: The secret to his masculine physique

Only a few actors in Hollywood manage to strike a harmonious balance between stellar acting performances and a sculpted physique, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a name that has become synonymous with both.

Taylor-Johnson catapulted into the limelight with his electrifying portrayal in Kick-Ass, where his chiseled physique became as much a talking point as his charismatic performance. His tenure as Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron further cemented his status as a formidable presence in the superhero genre.

However, 2022 marked a defining moment in his career as he shared the screen with none other than Brad Pitt in Bullet Train as a fan-favorite character, Tangerine. The film not only showcased his talent for acting but also thrust his name into the stratosphere of popularity.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's approach to prepare for movie roles

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Image via Instagram/@calvinklein)

Kick-Ass and Kick-Ass 2

According to Fitness Volt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson dedicated himself to a rigorous workout and diet routine to fully embody the role of the lead hero in Kick-Ass and its sequel. His daily exercises combined strength training, bodyweight routines, functional movements, and cardio activities.

1. Warm-Up (15 minutes):

Jump rope : 3 sets x 5 minutes

: 3 sets x 5 minutes Dynamic stretching: 10 minutes

2. Strength Training (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays):

Zercher Squats: 4 sets x 8 reps

4 sets x 8 reps 90 seconds rest between sets

Barbell Push Presses: 4 sets x 10 reps

4 sets x 10 reps 90 seconds rest between sets

3. Bodyweight Training (Tuesdays, Thursdays):

Reverse Lunges: 3 sets x 12 reps per leg

3 sets x 12 reps per leg 60 seconds rest between sets

Chin-Ups: 3 sets to failure (as many reps as possible)

3 sets to failure (as many reps as possible) 90 seconds rest between sets

4. Functional Movements (Saturdays):

Tire Smashes: 5 sets x 20 smashes

5 sets x 20 smashes 60 seconds rest between sets

Battle Ropes: 5 sets x 30 seconds

5 sets x 30 seconds 30 seconds rest between sets

5. Cardio Activities (Daily):

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) on a treadmill: Warm-up: 5 minutes at a comfortable pace

Warm-up: 5 minutes at a comfortable pace Sprint: 1 minute at 85-90% max effort

Walk or jog: 1 minute

Repeat the sprint-walk/jog cycle for a total of 20 minutes

Cool down: 5 minutes at a comfortable pace

6. Core Training (Daily, post-cardio):

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Image via Marv Films, Plan B Entertainment)

Planks: 3 sets x 60 seconds

3 sets x 60 seconds 30 seconds rest between sets

Russian Twists (with a medicine ball): 3 sets x 20 reps

3 sets x 20 reps 30 seconds rest between sets

7. Recovery (Sundays):

Rest day

Foam rolling for muscle recovery

Gentle yoga or static stretching to maintain flexibility

On the nutritional front, he meticulously planned out six meals each day, ensuring a balanced macronutrient intake. His meals primarily followed a low-carb principle, steering clear of processed carbs and foods with a high glycemic index.

Despite the strict regimen, Aaron had a soft spot for fruits. He often treated himself to a refreshing fruit salad made of kiwifruit, raspberries, blueberries, and plums. Outside of this role, when aiming to bulk up, he occasionally allowed himself the guilty pleasure of indulging in treats like In-N-Out burgers and delightful milkshakes.

Kraven: The Hunter

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Image via Columbia Pictures, 87North Productions)

As he mentioned in the interview with Esquire, while preparing to bring Kraven the Hunter to life, Aaron Taylor-Johnson realized the magnitude of his responsibility to capture the character's imposing physique.

Determined to get it right, he committed himself to intense weightlifting routines, eventually packing on an impressive 20 pounds of muscle and reaching a solid weight of 200 pounds.

Embracing Kraven's unique physicality, Aaron took on the unusual challenge of learning how to convincingly run on all fours. Beyond the physical, Aaron dove deep into his character's psyche.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Image via Marv Films, Plan B Entertainment)

He poured over wildlife photographs, spent time deer-stalking with seasoned hunters to grasp the intricacies and emotions of the hunt, and even shadowed the passionate conservationist, Damian Aspinall, all to bring authenticity and depth to Kraven's character.

This is how Aaron Taylor Johnson has built his masculine physique. His determination and diet have led him to achieve what he wanted alongside the hours of hard work.