Benefits of Kiwi: How This Powerhouse of Nutrients Is Helpful

The benefits of Kiwi fruits have gained popularity in recent years. Also known as kiwi fruit, these are native to the mountains and hillsides of Southwest China. They also grow in other areas, including New Zealand and the United States.

Kiwis were first introduced to New Zealand in 1904 by Isabel Fraser, where these fruits got their name. Before that, these fruits were known as Chinese gooseberries.

Actinidia deliciosa and A. chinensis are the two kiwi species commonly consumed worldwide. They are biologically related to other berries. In this article, we discuss the benefits of kiwi fruit along with its nutritional profile.

Kiwis are refreshing and nutritious (Image via Unsplash/Lesly Juarez)

Kiwi Nutrition Facts

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of kiwis contain:

Calories: 64 kcal

64 kcal Carbs: 14 grams

14 grams Fiber: 3 grams

3 grams Fat: 0.44 grams

0.44 grams Protein: 1 gram

1 gram Vitamin C: 83% of the Daily Value (DV)

83% of the Daily Value (DV) Vitamin E: 9% of the DV

9% of the DV Vitamin K: 34% of the DV

34% of the DV Folate: 7% of the DV

7% of the DV Copper: 15% of the DV

15% of the DV Potassium: 4% of the DV

4% of the DV Magnesium: 4% of the DV

It is observed that these fruits are among the best foods to maximize your vitamin C intake. They also contain significant amounts of plant-based vitamin K, copper, and other minerals. Weight loss and obesity expert Dr. James Dinicolantonio considers these fruits among the natural superfoods for weight loss.

He suggests that people struggling to lose weight consume different kinds of berries and low-carb fruits instead of sugary processed snacks and desserts. The health benefits of kiwi fruits can be attributed to their impressive nutritional profile.

Juices and smoothies can help you get all the benefits of Kiwi (Image via Unsplash/Toa Heftiba)

Kiwi Health Benefits

These gooseberries offer a wide range of health benefits. This is due to their nutritional value and beneficial plant compounds. Some of the benefits of kiwi fruits are listed below:

1) Brain Health

Kiwis contain carotenoids, which have several beneficial properties. These compounds include:

lutein

zeaxanthin

beta carotene

Kiwis are also rich in flavonoids. A study by INSERM in Bordeaux, France, found that fruits rich in flavonoids can prevent cognitive decline and dementia. Another study suggested that these fruits' antioxidants can help slow the aging process. They are among the best foods to boost your brain and memory. The benefits of kiwi also include anti-inflammatory properties.

Kiwis are associated with improved brain health (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

2) Management of Diabetes

All low-carb fruits, including kiwis, are among the fruits that are good for diabetics. The natural sugars in kiwis are negligible and do not cause a spike in insulin levels. Levels of glucose and insulin are used to diagnose insulin resistance and diabetes.

Diabetes is characterized by blood sugar spikes and reduced insulin sensitivity, where insulin doesn't work effectively and leads to high glucose levels in the blood. The benefits of kiwis make them a safer substitute for other sweeter fruits and sugary snacks.

3) Heart Health

A study conducted by the Department of Nutrition, Norwich Medical School, University of East Anglia, Norwich, UK, published in the journal Circulation, found that flavonoids in kiwis are linked to a lower risk of heart disease and myocardial infarctions. The antioxidant compounds may also reduce LDL and VLDL cholesterol levels, also known as bad cholesterol. The benefits of kiwis also include reduced blood pressure in people with hypertension.

Kiwi Skin Benefits

Kiwis are a fantastic source of vitamins for skin glow. Vitamin C, flavonoids, and certain minerals promote the growth of skin cells. These compounds can slow down the aging process and make you look younger. This is because antioxidants prevent oxidative damage to cells caused by free radicals. These nutrients also nourish the cells and promote rejuvenation.

Antioxidants can rejuvenate the skin (Image via Unsplash/Curology)

Benefits of Kiwis for Overall Health

To get all the benefits of kiwis, try to include them in your regular diet. You can use them to prepare fruit salads, juices, and smoothies. While buying kiwis, try to choose the ones certified as organic.

