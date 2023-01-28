Do You Need Vitamins for Skin Glow?

In this article, we bring you a list of vitamins for skin glow that can make you look younger. Skin texture and quality can vary due to age, health, genetics, environmental exposure, medications, and diet. Keeping your skin healthy can boost your confidence and personality.

While some factors like age and genetics cannot be dealt with, skin health can be boosted by including nutritious foods. Skin not only functions as the outer cover of the body but also plays helps maintain body temperature, flush out toxins from the body and protect against infections. Read on to find out about the best vitamins for skin glow.

Best Vitamins for Skin Glow

Nutritious foods can keep your skin healthy (Image via Unsplash/Kevin Laminto)

Vitamins and minerals play a crucial role in the maintenance of hair, skin, and nails. Supplementation with these vitamins can also be beneficial if you are not getting enough nutrients from food sources.

Some of these vitamins include:

Biotin

Biotin is also known as vitamin B7. Low levels of vitamin B7 can cause hair loss, skin rashes, and brittle nails.

Egg yolks, meat, and whole grains provide food amounts of biotin. It's a popular supplement available in health stores. Vegans and vegetarians are often low on biotin since the bioavailability of biotin is low in grains. The benefits of biotin can be obtained from supplements too.

Iron

Iron is required by red blood cells to transport oxygen throughout the body. Iron deficiency is related with wrinkled and pale skin, hair loss, and brittle nails.

Iron is considered to be among the best vitamins for skin glow. Iron has two forms: heme iron and non-heme iron. Heme iron has the highest bioavailability. Meat is the richest source of highly bioavailable heme iron.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin with strong antioxidant properties. It can fight harmful free radicals which can cause oxidative damage to skin cells.

Vitamin C can be destroyed by heat, light, and high cooking temperatures. It can also be leached into the water in which the fruits and vegetables are washed, boiled, or cooked.

The best food sources for vitamin C include guava, lemon, strawberry, kiwifruit, blackcurrants, lychee, papaya, broccoli, peppers, and parsley. Vitamin C is among the most popular vitamins for skin glow.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D supplements can prevent the deficiency of cholecalciferol. (Image via Unsplash/Nicolas Solerieu)

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble molecule. It's among the most important vitamins for skin glow. The active form of vitamin D is known as 1,25 dihydroxycholecalciferol (calcitriol). Cholesterol is metabolized to 7 dehydrocholesterol and then to calcidiol and finally dihydroxycholecalciferol.

Meat, egg yolks, fatty fish, and dairy are rich sources of bioavailable vitamin D3. Plant-based foods contain ergocalciferol, known as vitamin D2. Whether you're a vegan or vegetarian, you can include dietary supplements for better skin.

Vitamins for Dry Skin

Two important vitamins that can prevent dryness and flaking are:

Zinc

Zinc is one of the best vitamins for skin glow. It's also important for hair growth and nails. It cannot be synthesized in the body and must be taken from diet or supplements.

Egg yolks are the richest source of zinc, so whole eggs must be consumed regularly for glowing skin. Zinc supplements are also available in health stores. Whole grains can be consumed by vegans and vegetarians for their fair share.

Niacinamide

The topical application of niacinamide is known to improve the skin surface, smooth out wrinkles, and inhibit damage caused by sunlight. It's available as skin drops and in ointments. Niacinamide has recently gained popularity among the vitamins for skin glow.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E oil can help with skin wrinkles. (Image via Unsplash/Christin Hume)

Vitamin E (Tocopherol) is probably among the most popular vitamins for skin glow. It works as an antioxidant and prevents skin damage. It also locks moisture inside the skin and thus prevents dryness. Almond oil, vitamin E oil, and capsules are common ways to include them.

Vitamins for Skin Health

Most of these vitamins for skin glow not only improves skin texture but also nourishes the epithelial cells from the inside. Both topical products and food supplements can show promising results. Remember to consult your dermatologist if you have existing skin issues, though.

