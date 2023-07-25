"Breaking laws and breaking hearts": Bluegrass State's Rayanna Belle Brock leaves followers frenzied after celebrating her mugshots

A former East Kentucky University student, Rayanna Belle Brock is going viral after she shares multiple mugshots of herself, boasting about her various offenses online. The 23-year-old crimes range from minor shoplifting charges to terrorism spanning the last five years.

The story first gained traction last week when the Instagram account @mugshawty known for posting images of mugshots from America, shared some images of Brock's arrest over several days. Some of the images dated as far back as 2018. In the comments section of the page, Rayanna Belle Brock detailed out her crimes and arrests.

Her most recent mugshot from January 2023, shows a blond-haired Brock grinning wide in an orange jumpsuit after being arrested for a firearm theft charge. She was arrested in July 2020, for "terroristic threatening in the 3rd degree and stalking in the 2nd second degree."

Some of her other crimes included stealing a state trooper's hat and taser, stealing a gun, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and drug possession amongst others, totaling up to at least 11 arrest records.

Looking at her list of offenses several people online have dubbed her the "Queen of Chaos," with many left impressed with her record.

"Little miss troublemaker": Netizens react to Rayanna Belle Brock's mugshots

As the news of Rayanna Belle Brock's 11 mugshots spread, internet users were left baffled. The story drew several reactions including those who were in awe of Brock and those who were disappointed in her behavior.

Here are some comments seen under Brock's posts on Instagram and TikTok:

What did Rayanna Belle Brock say?

In a June 13, 2023, Facebook post, Brock revealed that her friend Bernard Hoskins saved her from homelessness and from taking her own life. Sharing her gratitude, she added:

"I had burnt about every bridge I ever had but he was still there for me. If it wasn’t for him I would’ve been sleeping on the streets many times but he never turned me away and always did what he could for me."

The 23-year-old later admitted that both her parents were serving jail time in an Instagram post.

Rayanna Belle Brock is currently on a "Pre-Trial Diversion one-year correction course," as per a report by Kentucky Online Offender Lookup. No other comments were seen in relation to the news.