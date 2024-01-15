Brian Barczyk cause of death explored as Reptile Zoo owner dies at 54

Popular influencer and owner of Reptile Zoo Brian Barczyk has died as tributes poured in on social media a week after detailing new symptoms and ailments following his long battle with pancreatic cancer. On Monday, January 15, folks at The Reptarium Reptile Zoo announced Brian's passing with an Instagram post. Tributes have flooded in as fans and well-wishers sent their commiserations to the friends and family of the deceased reptile vlogger.

Barczyk had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer over a year ago and was battling the deadly diagnosis with increasingly painful consequences of his condition. In an Instagram post on his official account, his team bid farewell to the YouTuber and wildlife conservationist, remembering his passion for reptiles:

"More than the guiding light of our organization, Brian’s fervent passion for reptiles and wildlife, along with his steadfast dedication to education, has touched innumerable hearts and minds globally. Our deepest sympathies are with Brian’s family, his friends, and all those whose lives he has touched."

Tributes pour in as Brian Barczyk dies after a year of battling pancreatic cancer

Brian Barczyk had already said goodbye to his 5.2 million subscribers with a January 5 video on YouTube titled This is Goodbye... In the 16-minute-long video, he touched on many things, giving a final health update where he claimed that the next few days would be his last.

Barczyk's health had been failing for a while due to pancreatic cancer, and in the emotional video, he revealed that his last hospital visit on January 1 was quite serious. Having suffered several strokes that had severely affected his vision, also leading to the loss of function in one of his hands, Brian had made it clear that he was not long for this world.

In a touching moment, Brian Barczyk had told his fans:

"It wasn’t because I gave up. I didn’t give up I was just ready… but my battle is over and in the next few days I’ll be free of pain, I’ll be free of cancer."

On top of his highly successful YouTube channel titled AnimalBytesTV and SnakeBytesTV, where he showcased working with a variety of reptiles such as snakes, Brian also founded one of the premier Reptile Zoos in Michigan called The Reptarium, which has attracted reptile lovers from all over the state.

Tributes had already started coming in since Brian Barczyk uploaded the video bidding his supporters goodbye last week, and the news of his passing at the age of 54 has plunged fans into mourning. Here are some reactions from social media after the news of his death started circulating online.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A public walk-through in Brian Barczyk's memory will be held on Wednesday, January 17, and fans are welcome to attend the event at Heritage Church on Schoenherr Rd. Sterling Heights from 1 to 3 pm as per the official in memoriam announcement from his family.