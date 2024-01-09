What happened to Brian Barczyk? Tributes pour in amid pancreatic cancer health speculation

YouTuber Brian Barczyk has sparked health concerns following the release of his recent videos. As many of his fans were aware, the content creator was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2023. In the last few days, his team published videos to announce that he was now in hospice and spending his last moments with his family. Fans have since taken to the internet to share their loving messages for the social media personality.

Brian Barcyzk is a vlogger who creates content around animals, particularly reptiles. He has amassed over five million subscribers. Due to his love for the animal world, huge networks like Discovery Channel, SnakeBytesTV, and AnimalBytesTV, amongst others, have featured him in their shows.

On January 5, he uploaded a video titled This Is Goodbye. In the 16-minute-long video, the vlogger revealed that the cancer treatments were incredibly painful.

Two other videos were uploaded on the YouTube channel, including What Brian Barczyk Means To Us… and Let’s Make Dad Proud.

Everything to know about Brian Barczyk’s cancer journey

After sharing his cancer diagnosis with fans last year, he documented his fight on YouTube. Although there were numerous signs of hope, including a reduction in the size of the tumor, the past few months have been riddled with bad news. Brian Barczyk also revealed that he woke up in a pool of blood in his bed once.

In another recent health update, he revealed that doctors had discovered clots in his leg. To treat the same, he was taken into surgery.

In his latest YouTube video, Brian Barczyk shared details about his last hospital experience with fans by revealing that he suffered from multiple strokes, lost his vision and the ability to use one of his hands well and his “equilibrium was off.”

“I knew the only way I was probably going to beat this cancer was this way- cancer won’t have me anymore. It wasn’t because I gave up. I didn’t give up I was just ready… but my battle is over and in the next few days I’ll be free of pain, I’ll be free of cancer,” he added.

With his absence in the latest videos, many have wondered whether the beloved YouTube had passed away. However, news of the same had not been released at the time of writing this article. As mentioned prior, Barczyk revealed that he was in hospice care and spending time with his family.

Followers have since taken to the internet to share thoughtful messages and loving tributes. A few on his YouTube channel read:

Netizens flood YouTube with heartfelt messages after influencer shares health update (Image via YouTube)

In his last YouTube address, Brian Barczyk shared that his family now strives to keep his legacy alive. He revealed that they intend to open the LegaSea Aquarium as a tribute to keep his legacy alive and to share his unwavering passion for animals.