What is oligodendroglioma? Johnny Ruffo's brain cancer struggle explored as Home and Away star dies aged 35

Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo recently passed away from brain cancer on November 10, 2023, at the age of 35. He was popular for being featured on The X Factor Australia and released some singles like On Top, Untouchable, White Christmas, and more.

Ruffo's death was announced on Instagram with a picture, and the caption stated that his partner Tahnee and family members were with him at the time. The post continued:

"He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give."

Yahoo! states that Ruffo had to undergo surgery back in 2018, and a brain tumor was removed. According to ABC News, he wrote a book titled No Finish Line, where he revealed that he had stage three oligodendroglioma. It refers to a central nervous system tumor that affects the brain and can be treated as per Cleveland Clinic.

Johnny Ruffo has been struggling with his brain cancer since 2017

According to CNN, Johnny Ruffo was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017. He was hospitalized to get a brain tumor removed, and he later shared an update through Instagram with a few pictures. He wrote:

"On Sunday, I went into hospital with a migraine. I had to have emergency surgery to have a brain tumor removed. I am on the mend and feeling positive. Keep me in your thoughts."

He released a book titled No Finish Line in 2022, where he explained his battle with cancer, starting with his diagnosis. He revealed that he had stage three oligodendroglioma and addressed his first surgery in the book, saying that he was having problems speaking and tubes were attached to his skulls.

Johnny Ruffo revealed through an Instagram post in 2020 that his brain cancer had returned and that he was suffering from a series of seizures and headaches before the diagnosis. According to 7 News, his cancer was "stable" in 2021, and during his appearance on The Morning Show, he revealed that he planned to undergo chemotherapy, check-ups, and MRIs.

Cleveland Clinic states that oligodendroglioma can be treated even if it is cancerous and it emerges in the glial cells. It has multiple symptoms, like muscle weakness, paralysis, hearing loss, vision problems, memory problems, and trouble while speaking.

Oligodendroglioma leads to complications like malignant transformation, strokes, and skull structure changes. The problem can be treated through surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

Johnny Ruffo appeared in a few TV shows throughout his career

According to People magazine, Johnny Ruffo appeared on The X Factor Australia in 2011. He reached the finals but could not win the show. However, he released a few singles, starting with On Top, in 2012, which received a positive response.

He participated in other reality shows like The Price Is Right, Dancing with the Stars, Slide Show, and Beauty and the Geek Australia. He portrayed the role of Chris Harrington in the sitcom Home and Away from 2013 to 2016 and Owen Campbell in Neighbours in 2020.