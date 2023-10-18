Who is Carla Bley? Cause of death and all you need to know as prolific Jazz pianist & composer dies aged at 87

Carla Bley, jazz pianist and leader of the free jazz movement, died at the age of 87 on October 17, 2023 at her house in Willow, New York, from complications arising from brain cancer. The pianist's death was announced by bassist and life partner Steve Swallow.

Carla Bley was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of brain cancer back in 2018, which she revealed in an exclusive interview with The Quietus on April 13, 2021, stating:

"I have a little piece of my brain missing. They operated on me about three years ago. Sometimes I don’t know the answer to a question, so I think they must have taken something out by mistake, because ever since the operation I no longer have perfect pitch."

The pianist and composer continued:

"There was a tumour on the tip of the occipital lobe of my brain. I think it was caused by working on three different musical formats at once… it just about burned a hole in my head! So they took it out, but there have been a few things that haven’t been right since...… what else? Terrible things… some terrible things"

Carla Bley is survived by her daughter from her marriage with Australian trumpeteer Michael Mantler, Karen Mantler, and her partner Steve Swallow.

Carla Bley's life and works

By the time she was diagnosed with brain cancer and operated for it in 2018, the singer had accrued a career of over four decades, starting with Escalator Over the Hill, released in 1971. The three LP record featured collaborations with musicians such as Charlie Haden, Gato Barbieri, John McLaughlin and Sheila Jordan, among others.

Subsequently, the pianist formed her own company, WATT, alongside Michael Mantler in 1972 and the company remained the primary distributor of her works till 2009. Her foundation of the artist owned WATT made her a pioneer in the establishment of artist owned independent labels, which would be later emulated by the punk and grunge music scenes respectively.

Alongside WATT, she also founded JCOA Records as well as the non-profit distributor New Music Distribution Service, which distributed artist produced experimental records until its closure in 1990.

Carla Bley became a prominent figure in the Jazz Composer’s Orchestra and Liberation Music Orchestra by Christian Haden after her return to California with her husband Paul Bley. The composer also worked with rock music, writing the songs for the album Nick Mason’s Fictitious Sports, a project by Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason with lead vocals by Robert Wyatt of Soft Machince.

Carla Bley composed and wrote aroud 30 albums as lead contributor, and even more as an collaborator. The composer received the NEA Jazz Masters Award in 2015 and was also awarded the German Jazz Trophy in 2009.