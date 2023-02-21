“Brilliant and so true”: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's South Park roast leaves netizens floored amid possible lawsuit

The popular animated show South Park left no stone unturned in mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the latest episode of the show. The episode, titled The Worldwide Privacy Tour, was released on February 15, 2023.

Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec South Park just destroyed Harry and Meghan South Park just destroyed Harry and Meghan https://t.co/R1zzyrx50x

As soon as the episode aired, netizens were quick enough to guess that it was a parody of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, it now appears that South Park is going to land in trouble for doing so, with rumors circulating that they may face a lawsuit. Amidst all this, social media users had a great laugh after watching the episode, and they even said that it was "brilliant and so true."

In the episode, the royal couple can be seen asking for privacy but are also trying to draw all attention to themselves. Moreover, Prince Harry was allegedly portrayed as a red-headed prince who is dumb. Meghan Markle was allegedly portrayed as a stupid wife who bosses her husband around.

In the synopsis of the show, it was mentioned,

"The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town."

As soon as the episode aired, it made sure to make people laugh, and now netizens are sharing hilarious reactions.

Netizens are sharing funny reactions to South Park's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle episode

Several social media users reacted to the recently aired episode of South Park, which allegedly mocked Prince Harry and Meghan. Netizens also shared hilarious memes about the recent episode.

SuzanneSezs @Suzanne54837213 Loving the South Park episode on Harry and Meghan! This is Harry’s book. Loving the South Park episode on Harry and Meghan! This is Harry’s book. https://t.co/FaVfvCwt8x

Savannah 🌻 @urhighhness Harry and Meghan are so soft they want to sue South Park for the episode about them 🤣🤣



Best part of it all was how true it all was 🤣🤣 Harry and Meghan are so soft they want to sue South Park for the episode about them 🤣🤣Best part of it all was how true it all was 🤣🤣

MeghansMole©️ @MeghansMole



Instead of booing them, everyone should hold up signs with their South Park caricatures 🤣🤣🤣



#DumbPrinceAndHisStupidWife If Harry and Meghan attend the CoronationInstead of booing them, everyone should hold up signs with their South Park caricatures 🤣🤣🤣 If Harry and Meghan attend the Coronation Instead of booing them, everyone should hold up signs with their South Park caricatures 🤣🤣🤣 #DumbPrinceAndHisStupidWife https://t.co/PvGZpDtuPt

Memes Like Crazy @memeslikecrazy Again, South Park destroys Harry and Meghan Again, South Park destroys Harry and Meghan 😂 https://t.co/9YfUU04LVC

Atticus Franklin @AtticusFranklin @SouthPark Finally got to watch your Documentary on Princess Meghan and Harry Markel and it was outstanding. I hope there will be a part 2 @SouthPark Finally got to watch your Documentary on Princess Meghan and Harry Markel and it was outstanding. I hope there will be a part 2

Savion Willis @Savy2Smooth Btw I’m cool with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and they’ve definitely been dealing with racist bs from UK…but that South Park clip was funny lol Btw I’m cool with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and they’ve definitely been dealing with racist bs from UK…but that South Park clip was funny lol

Will there be a lawsuit against South Park for mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their most recent episode?

The Daily Mail reported that after the episode of South Park aired in which they ridiculed Prince Harry and Meghan, lawyers for the Sussexes are now casting an eye on the show.

It is being reported that the show might go through some legal ramifications with Harry and Meghan's lawyers. Other than this, as per The Spectator, Meghan has been left upset and overwhelmed after finding out how they were portrayed in the recent episode of South Park.

It is also to be noted that on the show, Meghan Markle's character is a "sorority girl, actress, influencer, and victim." Her character was also seen replying on the episode, "Yes, that is me."

The episode also featured the Canadian prince appearing on the talk show “Good Morning Canada” to promote his new book, Waagh. The cover of the book shared an uncanny resemblance to Prince Harry's memoir Spare.

