“Bro just get a toothbrush”: Fans react hilariously to Kanye West’s $850k titanium dentures

Yeezy founder and famous rapper Kanye West recently shared an Instagram story featuring his new titanium dentures, creating a buzz throughout the internet. The rapper has since gone viral, with netizens sharing their take on his dentures.

In the story, Kanye West shared a close-up picture of his titanium dentures. The second story shows a screenshot of Jaws, the renowned villain in James Bond. The screenshot shows a Google search of Jaws, and the third picture showcases the titanium grills.

The internet did not seem to be instant fans of Ye's new adornment, as they appeared shocked, with some even mocking him.

Kanye West's new dentures received sarcastic remarks

Kanye West, a global fashion icon, has contributed to an assortment of fashion trends in the vogue world. Kanye, who began his fashion career with an internship at Fendi with the late Virgil Abloh, founded his eponymous brand, Yeezy, in 2015, seamlessly contributing to edgy punk fashion.

However, the artist, who now goes by Ye, has been criticized for his personal fashion statements. His recent Instagram posts, showcasing his wife Bianca Censori's pillow-covering dress, also got fans' attention.

On January 17, the rapper and fashion designer shared some snaps on his Instagram story, revealing his new denture. A close shot of his face showcased his titanium-molded tooth, mirroring the famous James Bond villain.

The next story confirmed his inspiration for this denture, displaying a screenshot of the villain, Jaws. While it is rumored that Kanye West replaced his tooth with a titanium denture, a source clarified to Today that Ye did not have his teeth removed. This denture is reportedly worth $850,000.

Netizens shared hilarious comments on the post, mocking the denture as aluminum foil. Some commented that it was a big mistake for the artist. @hasuesie commented if he bit his tongue, underscoring the mocking tone.

While most criticized his titanium tooth, a few fans of Ye supported his new adornment. An X user named @TheOtherJack shared that the rapper has reinvented the concept of the tooth. Some other fans sympathized with him, as the process might be painful.

Ye got the titanium dentures fitted by Beverly Hills, California-based dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, as per Today. Connelly spoke to DailyMail and denied rumors that the rapper had all his teeth removed for the fitting.

The Donda rapper had previously replaced his entire bottom row of teeth with diamonds.