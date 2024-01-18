Fact Check: Did Kanye West remove all his teeth? Titanium dentures look spark wild reactions online

On January 17, 2024, rapper and fashion enthusiast Kanye West made headlines after he took to his Instagram Story to flaunt his new metallic dentures. As per Daily Mail, they are worth $850,000.

In a second Instagram Story, Kanye West compared his brand-new look to Jaws, the infamous James Bond villain, who was recognized by his metallic mouth.

As soon as the 46-year-old rapper’s latest fashion statement went viral, speculations arose that West removed all his original teeth and replaced them with titanium dentures.

In fact, news outlets including Daily Mail and Dexerto reported the same, among others. However, Dr. Thomas Connelly, who performed the procedure on Kanye West, told Complex exclusively that all his natural teeth were intact underneath the dentures.

“Paid for tinfoil in his mouth”: Internet has hilarious reactions to Kanye West’s metallic dentures appearance

On Wednesday, Kanye West showed off his newest dental look via his Instagram Stories. On one, he showed off his titanium dentures which are reportedly worth a whopping $850,000, and was seen smiling with them. The post also revealed his new bangs.

On the other, he compared his appearance to Bond villain Jaws, known for his metallic mouth, who appeared in 1977 The Spy Who Loved Me and 1979 Moonraker. He shared a screenshot of Jaws’ Google search.

Since his image surfaced online, social media users came up with the wild theory that the All Falls Down rapper removed all his natural teeth and replaced them with metallic dentures. The speculation emerged after several news outlets including Daily Mail reported it.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail also stated that Ye’s dentures were installed by the Father of Diamond Dentistry Dr. Thomas Connelly, and cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi in place of his original teeth.

But that’s far from the truth. Dr. Connelly told Complex in an exclusive chat that Kanye West “did not have his teeth removed.” He also added how Kim Kardashian’s former husband “still has a full dentition,” and was both “healthy and happy.”

Dr. Connelly further stated that Ye’s procedure was called fixed prosthodontics and his dentures were not only made of titanium, but also consisted of other metals including palladium and platinum, and were permanently set to his teeth.

Page Six reported that the renowned dentist reshared images of Ye’s dentures on his own Instagram Story.

Regardless, Ye’s brand-new dental look has triggered hilarious reactions online, with most trolling the rapper. Here are some of them from X:

Notably, Dr. Connelly also told Complex that it was “a pleasure to work with [Ye] every step of the process,” and lauded his “vision for designing unique art [that] transcends the dental progression.”

“The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!” he added.

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time the Grammy winner went for unconventional dental work. Earlier, in 2010, he went on record to say that he took out his bottom teeth and replaced them with diamonds, on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I just thought that diamonds were cooler… It’s certain stuff that rock stars are supposed to do,” he explained back then to the comedian-host.

At the same time, he also admitted how frequently he had to visit his dentist to maintain his “chompers.” Later, he also told Vanity Fair that the reason he removed his teeth and replaced them with diamonds was because he “didn’t feel like having to take them out all the time.”

For those uninitiated, Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian also has opal and diamond grills, while their eight-year-old son Saint also got metallic teeth with Louis Vuitton logos and flaunted them in June last year.