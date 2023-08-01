“Bro makin deals with the devil”: YSL member’s goat sacrifice evidence exclusion request sparks hilarious reactions online 

The RICO case for YSL seems to be getting twisted day by day, and this time, the attorneys for Young Thug have filed a motion requesting to exclude evidence regarding Shannon "SB" Stillwell's arrest. As per Complex, the evidence dates back to 2022, when the YSL member was arrested on murder charges during a religious ceremony involving goats being sacrificed.

Thug's legal team is demanding that video of this arrest be excluded from the evidence as it is not connected to the rapper's case.

The motion filed by the YSL attorney stated:

“Although this issue does not directly involve Mr. Williams as he was never involved/arrested on March 17, 2022 nor charged with Mr. Drinks’ supposed murder, law enforcement officers arrested Mr. Shannon Stillwell at 2481 Meadowlark Drive, East Point, Georgia, 30344, while in the midst of a religious ceremony which involved supposed sacrifice of goats.”

The news has also sent shockwaves through social media, especially because just a few days back, Young Thug was denied bond for the fourth time.

As the news became viral, one netizen hilariously commented:

Social media users reacted to the rapper's attorney's request of excluding the evidence of the goat sacrifice video. (Image via @Rap/ Instagram)

Thug has been denied bond previously, too, after he was arrested in May 2022 on RICO charges. Along with the Atlanta rapper, 27 YSL members are also allegedly involved in the malpractices.

Social media users react to YSL member’s goat sacrifice evidence exclusion news

After the attorneys' move made headlines, a post discussing the incident on Instagram account @rap, was flooded with comments from surprised netizens. While some were genuinely baffled, others found the situation funny.

At the moment, it is not clear what decision will be taken and whether or not it will be in favor of YSL or the Atlanta rapper. Attorneys involved are also yet to make a public announcement about the same.