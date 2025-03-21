"Bro thought he had VIP access" — Internet reacts to a fan allegedly grabbing TikToker Zoe Spencer's backside after asking for a photo

The internet is buzzing after a fan allegedly grabbed TikToker Zoe Spencer's backside while asking for a photo, sparking a heated discussion online.

On March 21, 2025, a video clip posted by @FearedBuck on X surfaced online in which the TikToker Zoe Spencer can be seen having a meet and greet with a fan when a male fan allegedly touched her butt.

As a result, many users on X reacted to the video, with numerous individuals questioning the fan's behavior. Many users wondered whether he believed he had any special privileges or entitlement in the situation —

"Bro thought he had VIP access 💀," one commented.

Moreover, some users on X emphasized respecting an artist's boundaries. They pointed out that just because someone is famous, it does not grant others the right to act without consent or disregard personal space —

"Respect boundaries. 🤦‍♂️ Just because someone is in the spotlight doesn't mean personal space doesn't matter. 👎," a user on X commented.

"You should always ask for permission instead of doing it and then at least apologizing," another commented.

"not the audacity to treat her like a vintage chanel display piece bestie, keep those hands in your pockets where they belong," a third commented.

Additionally, many users on X suggested that the TikToker was allegedly assaulted on the camera, and this is something not to be taken lightly. Also, some noted that the fan must have refrained from such activities as he would not want to land into lawsuits —

"So she got s*xually assaulted and just took the picture anyway?? And nobody did nothing?" a user on X commented.

"That's harassment, and they're all laughing?? We shouldn't encourage this," another wrote.

"REGARDLESS, don't touch a woman's ass without permission. Bro, you living in the WRONG TIMES to be risking getting caught up with a lawsuit or being labeled something you can't shake. Like stop putting yallselves in these positions," one more user wrote.

As of now, the TikToker Zoe Spencer has not yet reflected on the comments online.

Zoe Spencer faces alleged boundary violation from fan

On Friday, March 21, 2025, a video clip that involved a TikToker, Zeo Spencer, facing an alleged unwanted behavior from a fan went viral on social media.

The 37-second video clip began with Spencer posing with a fan for a picture wearing a grey crop top with cargo jeans, while the fan, whose name is not known, can be seen wearing a red hoodie.

As soon as the fan and Zoe Spencer posed for a picture, she immediately stepped away from the fan and questioned his behavior, asking why his hand was down there —

"Oh, oh, what you doing? Why your hand was down there? Spencer asked.

The fan did not respond to the TikToker star immediately but later suggested that he did not do anything and denied the allegations —

"It was not. My hands were back here, my hands were back here. Stand right here, I didn't mean to go that way, did not mean to go thay way," the fan responded.

However, Zoe Spencer suggested that his hands were at an inappropriate level and immediately left, indicating that she did not like his behavior —

"It was not... He pushed him on my butt, I don't like that," Spencer added.

The TikTok artist looked visibly upset in the video clip. However, Zoe Spencer has not yet publicly addressed the alleged behavior, and it is not known who that fan was.

No further update was provided in this matter.

