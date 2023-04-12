Bryce Brooks GoFundMe raises more than $80,000 after heroic 16-year-old teen drowns

Bryce Brooks, a high schooler from Atlanta, tragically died after he jumped into the ocean trying to rescue a group of children stranded in an undercurrent in Escambia County, Florida, on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Bryce's stepfather, Shivy Brooks, explained that the incident occurred while he was on a trip with relatives to Pensacola during Spring Break. He told WSB-TV that his son and a group of friends noticed kids being pulled under the current.

Shivy added that while attempting the rescue, the 16-year-old went under, and a family friend, Charles Johnson II, or as the family liked to call him, Uncle Chuck, tried to help him. However, he was also "pulled under."

Describing his loss, the stepfather remarked:

"Our family is devastated... Our community is devastated. Our baby should be coming home from school – from this building – right now."

Bryce Brooks and his parents were featured on Netflix's Instant Dream Home

Per the account given by his parents, Bryce Brooks, along with two others, immediately sprang into action when they "witnessed four other young kids, who they did not know, being pulled by the current." Others ran to find help from an adult.

The Brooks family (Image via YouTube/@Fox 5)

In a news conference, the devastated father stated that he was proud of the teenager and added:

"Our son Bryce, while being pulled by currents himself literally called for help, but not for himself, he was calling for help for the little kids he was looking out for..."

Bryce Brooks is described as a bright and creative child with a passion for music and fashion. He was an honors student at Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Uncle Chuck was someone who would look after everyone. Shivy told WIA-TV:

"That he would give up his life in an attempt to save Bryce's life; it's everything I expect and I know about that man."

Crystal and Shivy Brooks (Image via YouTube/@Fox5)

Bryce's mother, Crystal, also expressed pride in her son's actions but expressed her despair at not being able to see him "grow up to the full man he was going to be."

A GoFundMe page was set up to support the family by Get Your Teach On (GYTO). The donation campaign garnered over $81,000, which has exceeded its initial goal of $25,000.

What happened in Escambia County?

According to WEAR-TV, Escambia County officials reported four deaths as a result of currents on the day of Bryce Brook's drowning. Additionally, the incident took place at Perdido Key, at a location sans lifeguards.

The county's Fire Department stated that they rescued at least four children and three adults across the spring break weekend.

Officials added that over the weekend, intense rip currents were observed in the area.

At the time, yellow flags indicating moderate currents were flying at the beach. This means that no inexperienced swimmer should attempt to get into the water.

Bryce Brooks is survived by his parents and little brother. While Johnson leaves behind a wife and three sons.

