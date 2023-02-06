BTS’ J-hope, BLACKPINK, and DAWN bag coveted spots on Rolling Stones' list of “The 25 Most Stylish Musicians Of 2023”

BTS’ J-hope, BLACKPINK, and DAWN have landed spots on Rolling Stones' list of “The 25 Most Stylish Musicians Of 2023.”

This is the second time the popular American publication has released its annual list of the most stylish artists of the year. The list includes artists and professionals from the world of music, fashion, and entertainment.

Out of the 25 musicians and artists, three K-pop stars made it to the list - BTS’ J-hope, BLACKPINK, and DAWN. BLACKPINK ranked in the top 10 itself at number six, followed by DAWN at number 16, and finally, BTS’ J-hope at 21.

BTS’ J-hope marked his solo entry on Rolling Stones' list of “The Most Stylish Musicians”

According to Rolling Stones, the artists who made it to the list can be described as individuals who epitomize their own style and their unique personalities. BTS’ J-hope, BLACKPINK, and DAWN have made it to the list by marrying their distinctive fashion and styling with their musical identities.

Notably, this is BTS’ J-hope's solo debut on Rolling Stones' List of “The Most Stylish Musicians.” Last year, for the inaugural edition of the list, BTS ranked number four as one of the most influential musicians in the world.

This year, BTS’ J-hope made his solo debut on the list sans his group and has come in 21st position. Rolling Stones praised the Arson singer for his edgy fashion and sartorial choices, which are bolder and louder than ever before. They also lavished praise on him for experimenting with fashion for his debut solo album, Jack in the Box, which released in July last year.

They hailed his styling of Lollapalooza as well, as he was the first K-pop soloist to headline a U.S.-based music festival. He also became the first BTS member to release his solo album. As he embarks on a new chapter in his career, he has embraced fashion wholeheartedly as a huge part of it.

BLACKPINK featured on the list for the first time, securing a position at number six. Rolling Stones praised them for their versatile fashion choices, sporting high-fashion, streetwear, and luxurious outfits with ease.

BLACKPINK has always stayed a step ahead in the world of fashion and married vintage and modern effortlessly, according to Rolling Stone.

Finally, DAWN made it to the list at number 16, earning his debut mention on the "The 25 Most Stylish Musicians of 2023" list. Rolling Stones pointed out that Korean rappers are leading the fashion game with DAWN as an integral part of the movement.

Rolling Stones mentioned that DAWN can effortlessly morph into any fashion persona he chooses. From fiery red hairdos to floral outfits and bold accessories, DAWN can sport it all.

BTS’ J-hope's solo documentary will release on February 17

In January, Disney Plus announced BTS’ J-hope's solo documentary film J-hope in the Box. He will be the first BTS member to have his own solo documentary movie released on an international streaming platform. The title of the solo documentary film is a witty wordplay on his debut solo album, Jack in the Box.

A perfect tribute to his debut solo album, which consists of tracks Arson and MORE, the solo documentary will include the making of the album and his preparations for Lollapalooza.

J-hope In The Box will be released simultaneously on Weverse and Disney+ on February 17 at 5 pm KST. Notably, this is a day before the rapper’s 29th birthday on February 18. ARMYs can pre-order the documentary film via Weverse beginning on February 10.

Additionally, BTS will also soon release their docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, detailing their journey from rookies to superstardom.

