BTS' Jungkook reacts to criticizing comments over his tattoos

BTS' Jungkook recently went live for a couple of hours and interacted with the ARMY (BTS fandom) by hosting a mini-concert and answering their questions. In between conversations, the BTS maknae also came across some criticism over his tattoos. In response, Jungkook calmly replied to the comments and also answered if he would ever get them removed.
Since Jungkook got his arm tattooed, Korean netizens have given mixed reactions to his decision. The My Time singer has previously been made to cover up his tattoos since they are not widely accepted in Korean culture. However, over time, admiration for Jungkook's tattoos grew, until recently, when some admirers urged him to get them removed.
The Dreamers crooner gave away his honest thoughts about removing the tattoos and stated why not removing them was the right decision for him.
BTS' Jungkook responds to online comments about his tattoos
During his recent live session with the fans, BTS' Jungkook confronted questions and comments about his tattoos and the need to cover them on various occasions.
Some also suggested him to remove them. To which, he replied:
"Removing them is painful. I don't like pain. Removing them hurts, and I heard it takes a while. I understand why some people want to get them removed but...really? Because, it's something that I've wanted. That's why they remain. If I remove them, that means I am denying my past self. That past self was also me. So, I don't think removing them is the right thing (for me)."
Moreover, he thinks that it is not necessary to remove them unless there comes a moment he must do so.
Most fans supported his answer and called out people for interfering in his business.
"Jungkook’s tattoos are a part of him now, every single one of them, so of course he wouldnt ever want to have them removed. WE LOVE YOUR TATTOOS JUNGKOOK DONT LISTEN TO THE HATERS UWU"
Other than that, Jungkook took time to explain the meaning of all his tattoos. ARMY was impressed by the deep meaning behind his body art and how each one tells a story.
BTS' Jungkook inked the word "ARMY" on his knuckles to show his devotion to the fans. Additionally, he has the initials of each member of BTS directly next to it.
In his live stream, the BTS member also sang other songs like LE SSERAFIM's ANTIFRAGILE, SEVENTEEN's Pretty You and Hot, Sam Smith's Unholy, and many more.
More than 10 million people watched the live session, which provided fans plenty of time to learn about BTS's Jungkook's recent activities and how he has been doing.