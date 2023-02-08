BTS' Jungkook reacts to criticizing comments over his tattoos

BTS' Jungkook recently went live for a couple of hours and interacted with the ARMY (BTS fandom) by hosting a mini-concert and answering their questions. In between conversations, the BTS maknae also came across some criticism over his tattoos. In response, Jungkook calmly replied to the comments and also answered if he would ever get them removed.

Since Jungkook got his arm tattooed, Korean netizens have given mixed reactions to his decision. The My Time singer has previously been made to cover up his tattoos since they are not widely accepted in Korean culture. However, over time, admiration for Jungkook's tattoos grew, until recently, when some admirers urged him to get them removed.

Army nctzen @Armynctzen2307 and netizens are criticising Jungkook to remove his tattoo? Especially the eye design. He said it will be difficult and is also erasing his past self. Why cant yall let him do what ever he wants? He is literally 26 years old man and yet he being controlled by yall. Some armiesand netizens are criticising Jungkook to remove his tattoo? Especially the eye design. He said it will be difficult and is also erasing his past self. Why cant yall let him do what ever he wants? He is literally 26 years old man and yet he being controlled by yall. Some armies 💀 and netizens are criticising Jungkook to remove his tattoo? Especially the eye design. He said it will be difficult and is also erasing his past self. Why cant yall let him do what ever he wants? He is literally 26 years old man and yet he being controlled by yall.

The Dreamers crooner gave away his honest thoughts about removing the tattoos and stated why not removing them was the right decision for him.

BTS' Jungkook responds to online comments about his tattoos

jess⁷ @jikookology why the hell they remove jungkook’s tattoos 🤨🧐 why the hell they remove jungkook’s tattoos 🤨🧐 https://t.co/1eDDSFYFnv

During his recent live session with the fans, BTS' Jungkook confronted questions and comments about his tattoos and the need to cover them on various occasions.

Some also suggested him to remove them. To which, he replied:

"Removing them is painful. I don't like pain. Removing them hurts, and I heard it takes a while. I understand why some people want to get them removed but...really? Because, it's something that I've wanted. That's why they remain. If I remove them, that means I am denying my past self. That past self was also me. So, I don't think removing them is the right thing (for me)."

Moreover, he thinks that it is not necessary to remove them unless there comes a moment he must do so.

Most fans supported his answer and called out people for interfering in his business.

lea⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀 @seokjinbit Jungkook’s tattoos are a part of him now, every single one of them, so of course he wouldnt ever want to have them removed



WE LOVE YOUR TATTOOS JUNGKOOK DONT LISTEN TO THE HATERS UWU Jungkook’s tattoos are a part of him now, every single one of them, so of course he wouldnt ever want to have them removedWE LOVE YOUR TATTOOS JUNGKOOK DONT LISTEN TO THE HATERS UWU https://t.co/QVbxkrInd4

"Jungkook’s tattoos are a part of him now, every single one of them, so of course he wouldnt ever want to have them removed. WE LOVE YOUR TATTOOS JUNGKOOK DONT LISTEN TO THE HATERS UWU"

Other than that, Jungkook took time to explain the meaning of all his tattoos. ARMY was impressed by the deep meaning behind his body art and how each one tells a story.

사랑하는그대여⁷ @yourlove_army



Okay let me explain! First of all I've got ARMY here and this is the first tattoo I ever got. ARMY is like someone who's dignified to me, and someone I'm so proud of, so it made no sense to be +



[Jungkook explaining the meaning behind his tattoos]Okay let me explain! First of all I've got ARMY here and this is the first tattoo I ever got. ARMY is like someone who's dignified to me, and someone I'm so proud of, so it made no sense to be + [Jungkook explaining the meaning behind his tattoos]🐰 Okay let me explain! First of all I've got ARMY here and this is the first tattoo I ever got. ARMY is like someone who's dignified to me, and someone I'm so proud of, so it made no sense to be +https://t.co/tXYMGVpJUl

BTS' Jungkook inked the word "ARMY" on his knuckles to show his devotion to the fans. Additionally, he has the initials of each member of BTS directly next to it.

In his live stream, the BTS member also sang other songs like LE SSERAFIM's ANTIFRAGILE, SEVENTEEN's Pretty You and Hot, Sam Smith's Unholy, and many more.

ᵕ̈ @boojeons JUNGKOOK SINGING HOT BY SEVENTEEN ARMYCARATS HOW WE DOING JUNGKOOK SINGING HOT BY SEVENTEEN ARMYCARATS HOW WE DOING https://t.co/vfSkoTCMnz

More than 10 million people watched the live session, which provided fans plenty of time to learn about BTS's Jungkook's recent activities and how he has been doing.

Poll : 0 votes