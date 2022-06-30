BTS’ Jungkook surpasses 20 million streams on Spotify with Left and Right

BTS’ Jungkook is unstoppable. His amazing collab track Left and Right, in conjunction with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, is scripting history on Spotify. The track was released four days ago on the streaming platform.

Jungkook became the fastest Asian Soloist to cross over 20 million streams on Spotify with a song, as Left and Right gained 23,865,496 streams on Spotify on its fourth day. Joji held the previous record for five days.

Left and Right was released last week, on June 24 and marks the first official collaboration between Jungkook and Charlie Puth on an original song.

Left and Right is filled with sweet melody that seamlessly blends their honeyed vocals. The music video is fun and zany and highlights the K-pop idol’s various charms.

The song will be featured on Charlie Puth’s upcoming album Charlie.

BTS' Jungkook continues to conquer more music records and make waves with his latest collab track, Left And Right.

He is the first and only Korean soloist to debut a song inside the Top 50 of Spotify Daily Top Songs UK as Left and Right debuts at number 46 with 127,201 streams.

Bangtan's youngest member also became the highest debuting K-pop soloist on the UK Big Top 40 Chart at number 23 with less than two days of tracking.

Not only that, Left and Right has debuted at number 3 with 6,792,908 streams on Global Spotify Chart.

With this, he extends his own record as the biggest debut by an Asian soloist in Spotify Global’s history.

He holds the top two biggest and highest debuts by Asian soloists on Spotify's global chart with Left And Right at 6.79 million streams and Stay Alive at 4.27 million streams.

With 8,721,387 unfiltered streams on its first day on the Spotify counter, Left and Right also became the highest debut for an Asian Soloist on Spotify. The song has debuted as the highest for any Korean soloist on Spotify in many countries, including India, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom.

Left and Right has garnered 980K streams at number 8 on US Spotify on its first day, which is the highest debut for a Korean/K-Pop Soloist on US Spotify.

Charlie Puth dished on his hilarious text messages with BTS’ Jungkook

BTS’ Jungkook is comedy gold and Charlie Puth can vouch for that! The American singer-songwriter recently performed at Atlanta’s Power 96.1 Summer Ball, where he spoke to radio personality Ethan Cole about his collaboration with the BTS member.

Charlie Puth revealed that despite the language barrier between them, the two were able to break through it as they shared a mutual appreciation for each other and a connection through music.

He revealed that the Euphoria singer isn’t much of a texter and usually replies in short messages. Charlie Puth said:

“He and I just text each other, ‘Yeah!!,’ and he’ll write back, ‘Wooow!!,’ and I’ll be writing back, ‘so good!!’… So we don’t really talk other than that.”

BTS' Proof and other albums on Billboard charts

BTS’ held onto the number 1 spot on Billboard World Albums chart for the second consecutive week with their anniversary special album Proof.

The album also topped several other Billboard charts this week, in addition to staying strong at number 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Besides Proof, Bangtan once again landed a total of six albums on this week’s World Albums chart.

Love Yourself: Her maintained its position at number 6, followed by Love Yourself: Tear at number 7, BE at number 10, Map of the Soul: 7 at number 12, and Skool Luv Affair at number 14.

