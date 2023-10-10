"BTS PAVED THE WAY": Fans rejoice as BTS wins the FAN N STAR Choice Award as a group at 2023 The Fact Music Awards

On October 10, 2023, BTS won its second FAN N STAR Choice Award as a group in the 2023 The Fact Music Awards. The BTS ARMY took great pride in the group's achievement, as the titan of the K-Pop industry, BTS, earned an iconic win despite being on a hiatus. In fact, three members of the group are currently serving in the military, while the rest are pursuing their solo projects.

One such BTS ARMY, @Pk_bts_land, hailed the group and stated that "BTS paved the way" and will be their "forever artist."

Furthermore, BTS members ultimately took the crown in just about every category they were nominated for. The group received the FAN N STAR Choice Award collectively, while their 10th anniversary song Take Two took home the Best Summer Music Award. They additionally won the prize for Most Popular Artist, while V, aka Taehyung, received the Best Music Fall Award, and Jimin received the Idol Plus Popularity Award.

As a group and as soloists, the septet were nominated in four distinct categories. While Best Choice Award Group and Best Summer Music were their collective nominated categories, SUGA aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook were nominated for the Idol Plus Popularity Award.

Furthermore, Jin, RM, aka Namjoon, J-Hope, and Jimin each received a nomination for the Best Choice Award Solo. Additionally, SUGA won a second solo nomination for Best Summer Music, while Jungkook and V, aka Taehyung, received nominations for Best Fall Music.

"Winning despite being on hiatus": Fans applaud BTS for creating history once again

FAN N STAR once again served as host of The Fact Music Awards, which included a thrilling lineup of performances and awards. The award show's 2023 iteration was held at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon on October 10 at 6:30 pm KST.

For ARMYs, this year's Fact Music Awards 2023 was a melancholy event since BTS' absence was notable after they established a winning streak for the Daesang in each of the previous five years. However, as a demonstration that ARMYs are still around, despite the group's brief hiatus at the moment, fans worked hard to make sure they won the fan-voted prize.

Fans also praised the stars vehemently for being the only K-Pop group to win the most number of awards at The Fact Music Awards 2023, despite not being present due to the military enlistment of its members.

Fans praise the group for their win at the Fact Music Awards 2023. (Image via Twitter/@taesroyaIty)

The Fact Music Awards is an annual awards ceremony that celebrates South Korea's influence, especially K-Pop's, on the global music scene, and recognizes the key contributors who continue to further the country's name in music.

Furthermore, popular K-Pop groups like ATEEZ, TREASURE, ITZY, BOYNEXTDOOR, aespa, IVE,NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, among others, graced the stage of 2023 The Fact Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is all set to release his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, which will have eleven tracks.